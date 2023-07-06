RACINE — The Racine Fire Department said a garage fire on the Fourth of July was caused by previously ignited fireworks.

Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire in the 3400 block of 6th Avenue. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the garage.

According to RFD, the fire was caused by fireworks that had been lit and then were put into the garage after use.

Residents evacuated the house before the fire department arrived on the scene, and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within eight minutes, the release from RFD said.

Six fire vehicles and 22 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to fully extinguish the fire within 30 minutes, according to RFD.

The damage was moderate and limited to the garage, with total damage estimated at $28,000.

RFD said that fireworks that have been used should be placed in a metal bin filled with water and soaked overnight before disposal.

photos from Racine Fourth Fest 2023 Maria A little head start Crowds Plenty of room Pointing out Two flags Crowds upon crowds On a boat Classic Cars O&H Mason on the Badger Carriage Pub Horlick Cheerleaders Horlick Rebels Miss Racine Lighthouse Brigade band Salmon-a-rama fish Root River Rollers Racine Playgrounds Snap-on Pic-a-nic basket At attention Park Panthers Margarita Reyes-Pena, Miss Latina Racine 2023 A man of a horse On a Slingshot car Case Eagles Dance Team Case Eagles Girl Scout Troop 5822 Ricky Garcia 4th Fest firetruck 4th Fest emergency vehicle Kids at 4th Fest Parade-goers at 4th Fest Family at 4th Fest Nick and Willow Olsen John Marsh Steve and Kathy Morris