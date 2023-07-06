RACINE — The Racine Fire Department extinguished a house fire that was likely caused by illegal fireworks Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke and flames coming from an attic on the 900 block of Kewaunee Avenue at 10:16 p.m. on Tuesday night. Residents were outside and reportedly saw fire coming from under the roof of the front of the house.

RFD said in a press release that the house had smoke alarms, but they were not working.

The fire was extinguished within 35 minutes of the fire department arriving on the scene. The damage from the fire was contained to the attic.

There were no injuries to firefighters or to the residents of the home.

RFD said the fire was likely caused by illegal fireworks igniting.

Firefighters that arrived on scene reported that “a constant sound of illegal, commercial grade fireworks could be seen and heard,” according to a press release from RFD.

The department said it "would like to emphasize that fireworks are very hot and that using them in populated areas is not safe for you or your neighbors.”

Damage to the house and its contents from the fire was estimated at a total of $40,000.