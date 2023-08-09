TOWN OF NORWAY — Investigators arrested a suspected drug dealer after a two-year investigation that began with a 26-year-old man's fatal overdose in Racine County.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Brandon M. Price, 37, of Milwaukee, on Wednesday.

The sheriff's department said Price was the likely supplier of illicit substances that caused the deadly overdose in the Town of Norway in May 2021.

Authorities did not identify the overdose victim by name.

According to the sheriff's department, police investigating the 2021 overdose found evidence that the victim's supplier was an alleged dealer with the street name of “Tru,” later identified as Price.

Racine County drug agents then reportedly executed undercover purchases from Price in which they requested heroin. Instead, he sold them heroin laced with fentanyl on one occasion and strictly fentanyl on two other occasions, the sheriff's department said.

Fentanyl, which has been linked to a national epidemic of overdoses, is a synthetic opioid that drug dealers add to heroin, marijuana and other substances to boost their addictive effect, unbeknownst to many drug users.

Armed with a search warrant, agents searched Price's apartment in the Milwaukee County village of Greendale on Tuesday and reportedly found drugs including crack cocaine, powder cocaine and fentanyl, an AR-15 rifle, a loaded handgun, and $362,421 in cash.

Price was arrested and booked into the Racine County Jail on suspicion of three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, two counts of delivery of fentanyl and one count of delivery of heroin.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday, and there were no court records identifying any attorney for the suspect.

Police in Milwaukee County will seek charges related to the weapons and drugs allegedly found in Price's apartment in Greendale, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The neighboring police department in Greenfield assisted Racine County with the investigation and arrest.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling extended thanks to Greenfield for help in apprehending a person Schmaling called a "dangerous drug dealer."

"There is no doubt that there is a strong link between guns, drugs, and violence," Schmaling said. "And I absolutely refuse to allow these poison-peddling thugs to endanger our community."

