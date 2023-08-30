RACINE — The principal of a private school for children with autism lavished herself with pay raises, home furnishings and a Hawaiian vacation in an embezzlement scheme that exceeded $100,000, prosecutors have charged.

Heather Wenthold, who was principal of Sonnenberg School, 2015 Franklin St., is facing four felony counts in connection to alleged thievery that began in 2022 and continued until her termination in May.

Prosecutors charge that Wenthold used school funds to hook up a hot tub, install a basketball hoop and put down new flooring at her Cedarburg home, and to purchase a lawn mower, computers and other appliances.

The Racine County district attorney further alleges that the school administrator used school credit cards to charge $10,320 at Home Depot, $8,028 on Amazon, $3,261 at Menard’s and $2,757 at Target.

If convicted, Wenthold, 42, faces a prison term of more than 40 years on charges of felony embezzlement, identity theft, computer crimes and other misdemeanor counts.

Wenthold is being held in the Racine County Jail on $50,000 bond. Her attorney, John Schiro, could not be reached for comment.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 20 in Racine County Circuit Court.

Sonnenberg School President Farrah Sonnenberg declined to comment, although the school posted a statement on Facebook saying no current employees were involved in Wenthold’s alleged embezzlement.

“We are committed to providing quality education for all of our scholars,” the school said. “We are working with law enforcement and cannot comment further given this is a legal proceeding.”

Farrah Sonnenberg is the operator of Sonnenberg Consultants LLC, a for-profit business that serves children with autism. She started the non-profit Sonnenberg School in 2016 in Pleasant Prairie, and has since expanded with campuses in Racine and Mount Pleasant.

The school serves children with autism and other special needs aged kindergarten through 12th grade. When the school started, parents paid $4,680 a year in tuition.

Prosecutors allege that Wenthold’s embezzlement took place at the Racine campus on Franklin Street, where she was principal and handled school finances. She joined Sonnenberg in April 2019 and moved to the Racine school in June 2022 when it opened.

Colleagues told police investigators that they had been suspicious of Wenthold, but they were also afraid of her.

“She ruled out of fear while at the school,” one colleague told police, according to the criminal complaint.

Police and court records show that Wenthold accepted a deferred prosecution deal in March on misdemeanor disorderly conduct after her husband, Jonathan Bartsch, told police she struck him several times during an argument at their home.

Cedarburg police reported that the couple had four children, ages 7 to 14, and that Wenthold told police she and her husband were bickering because some of the children were “hard to deal with.”

The disorderly conduct case is still pending in Ozaukee County Circuit Court.

Wenthold also pleaded guilty in April 2017 to a misdemeanor charge of issuing a bad check in Waukesha County.

In the school embezzlement case, the district attorney has charged her with three felony counts of theft in a business setting; one felony count of identity theft; one misdemeanor count of computer crimes-destroying data; and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Sonnenberg School officials confronted Wenthold with their suspicions in May 2023 and decided they would “separate” her from the school.

Within minutes, Wenthold allegedly went into the school’s computer system and deleted more than 5,000 emails, bylaws and other records.

Wenthold earlier this year accepted a second job as an executive at the Cedarburg Art Museum in Cedarburg. Prosecutors allege that she used Sonnenberg School funds to furnish her office at the art museum with a computer, desk and accessories.

Museum officials could not be reached for comment.

Autism spectrum disorder prevalence in children is climbing—here’s what to know Autism spectrum disorder prevalence in children is climbing—here’s what to know Increased awareness is a big contributor Correcting misdiagnosis and allowing multiple diagnoses increase cases Biological, social, and environmental factors may increase prevalence A change in school-based special education reporting policy causes a cascade of prevalence Clinicians lean into ASD diagnoses for access to specialized services Widespread screening reaches children of color, increasing diagnoses CDC collection relies on medical and school reporting, providing an efficient data intake with massive potential vulnerabilities