RACINE — Tracy S. Scott, 61, who allegedly was involved in a shooting in early June, was found and arrested, according to the Racine Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service in New Castle, Pennsylvania, found and arrested him.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of West 6th Street about 1:15 a.m. Friday, June 2, regarding a shooting.

The residential area is one block east of Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School.

According to RPD, officers found Shawnte A. Hudson, 38, of Racine, at the scene. Hudson died from his injuries.

In photos: A look back at Racine County Sheriff’s Office K9 Friday's career Friday, K-9 officer Police dog Police dog Sheriff's Office Awards Sheriff Patrol Dog Sheriff Patrol Dog Friday Meth recovered Drewitz and Friday