MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify two men who are suspected of killing two ducks near the Root River Dam.

Deputies were dispatched around 4:22 p.m. Friday to Quarry Lake Park, 3800 Northwestern Ave., Mount Pleasant, after a report of a man walking in the woods with a rifle, according to RCSO.

Upon arrival, the deputies contacted several children, who said they saw two men in their 20s walking along the wooded path of the quarry next to the Root River.

The children confirmed that one of the men was carrying a rifle, the RCSO said.

The man holding the rifle was described as about 6-feet tall with a thin build and longer black hair. He was wearing shorts and a blue shirt.

He did not point the rifle at anyone or threaten anyone with the weapon, the RCSO said.

The other man was described as shorter, and wearing a T-shirt and shorts, reportedly did not have a visible weapon.

The witnesses said the firearm might be an airsoft type rifle because it looked shiny and plastic.

Deputies were unable to find the two men.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a report of a potential weapons violation around 10:12 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Rapids Court, near the Root River Dam.

The complainant said there were two teenage boys — matching the description of the men from Friday’s incident at Quarry Lake Park — with air rifles, or BB guns, shooting ducks.

The complainant said one of the guns was a pistol and the other appeared to be an AR-style rifle.

The complainant said that when he challenged the two teenagers, one of them might have fired their weapon at him before they ran away.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department was not able to locate the two teens.

A picture of one of the suspects was posted on social media with the statement, “My buddy was fishing by the Horlick dam today and this guy he took a picture of shot and killed 2 ducks. He called the police and gave them this picture. I guess there was 2 of them that had 3 long rifles.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the two suspects. Anyone with information about either incident should contact Investigator Joel Vogt at 262-636-3775.