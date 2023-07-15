RACINE — Two Racine men were arrested after a search warrant was executed by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and US Marshall’s Service at a residence on the 2200 block of Center Street.

Dontrell Lynch, 21, who was arrested prior to the search warrant because of an ongoing drug investigation, is facing 17 felony charges, including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping.

Miguel Ayala, 22, who was arrested during the search, is facing 11 felony charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a machine gun and other weapons.

During the search, officers reportedly found more than 1,700 fentanyl pills (which appeared to be fake), an estimated $32,000 worth of Percocet pills and four ounces of marijuana.

Officers also reportedly found three handguns, two of which had switches that allowed them to be fired like automatic weapons, and a 50-round drum magazine for a handgun, three extended magazines and a money counter.

Sheriff Christopher Schmalling praised the efforts of the law enforcement team members.

“I cannot imagine the amount of death and destruction that was stopped by this investigation,” he said

Lynch is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17 for a status conference. Ayala has a status conference scheduled for Aug. 24.

Today in history: July 14 1881: "Billy the Kid" 1933: Nazi Party 1976: Jimmy Carter 1980: Ronald Reagan 2009: Bernard Madoff 2016: France Truck Attack 2020: Moderna