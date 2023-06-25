CALEDONIA — A Green Bay man was arrested for allegedly having more than a pound of ecstasy pills.

Terrance A. Morris, 29, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver over 50 grams of a Scheduled I controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon, and a misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, an officer stopped a red Chevy Cruze on State Highway 31 for not having a license plate.

The driver was identified as Morris, and the officer learned that Morris had a revoked driver’s license. The complaint said Morris and a passenger were asked to get out of the car, and a K9 was used to sniff for drugs.

The dog allegedly alerted to a large bag in the trunk, which contained 10 bags that each reportedly had about 100 pills of MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Morris allegedly said he purchased the pills for $2,000 in Milwaukee for personal use, picked up the passenger and was on his way to his mother’s house.

He also reportedly told officers that there was a gun in the car that he uses for protection.

Morris was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

