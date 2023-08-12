RACINE — The defense counsel for a woman accused of allowing her disabled son to die on the floor after he fell objected Friday to a psychologist’s findings that did not support her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Cheryl Christensen, 63, is charged with negligently subjecting an individual to abuse/causing death, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Christensen entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea June 12.

A psychological evaluation was performed June 26 to determine if Christensen was mentally incapacitated when her son died. The doctor’s findings did not support her plea.

In court Friday, the defense objected to the findings and requested time to get a second opinion, which was granted by the judge.

Christensen was scheduled to stand trial starting Aug. 22, but that date was taken off the calendar to allow time for the second psychological review and opinion.

Allegations against Christensen

On Oct. 28, 2020, officers performed a welfare check at Christensen’s home for her 46-year-old disabled son after multiple family members said they had not heard from him and were worried.

The criminal complaint alleges that when officers entered the home, there was a red line painted on the floor, a red cross on the television, red X’s on the doors, a hallway outlined in red paint and red paint splattered on the walls. Mirrors also allegedly had been covered with cardboard and had red X’s painted on them.

The son was found deceased on the bathroom floor under a blanket. Christensen allegedly told an investigator that her son fell out of bed several days before and she believed he had broken multiple bones.

Christensen said she was unable to move him back to his wheelchair because of his size, so she dragged him to the bathroom, according to the complaint.

Christensen also allegedly that said she provided him with medication, but denied providing him with any amount that would cause him to overdose.

Christensen reportedly told the investigator that she believed her son’s health had been declining and believed he was “on his way out” so she did not call for a rescue.

However, a family member told the investigator that Christensen’s son had seen a doctor the month prior and was given a good bill of health, according to the complaint.

Christensen allegedly told the investigator that she believed she began painting around the house after the victim fell and that she believed there were “demons or something going on.”

Christensen is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 9 to review the findings from the second psychological evaluation.