MOUNT PLEASANT — A man from Chicago was arrested following a high-speed chase involving what the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said was a stolen vehicle.

According to a press release, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw a white Infiniti traveling north on Interstate 94 at a high speed just after midnight Tuesday. RCSO said the deputy attempted a traffic stop south of Seven Mile Road, but the Infiniti allegedly accelerated to more than 125 mph and turned off its lights.

RCSO said the driver exited at Elm Road and then re-entered the interstate heading southbound, where another deputy deployed spike strips, which reportedly deflated a rear tire of the Infiniti.

The driver eventually exited I-94 at State Trunk Highway 20, ultimately crashing into Borzynki’s Farm and Floral Market, 11600 Washington Ave., according to RCSO.

RCSO said the driver ran from the vehicle into a cornfield.

Deputies, with assistance from a Sturtevant police officer and her K-9, reportedly located the driver, who they identified as 22-year-old Christopher R. Moore Jr., and took him into custody.

According to the release, deputies searched the vehicle and reportedly found a loaded Glock 23 40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine on the front passenger floorboard.

RCSO said the vehicle involved was from Omaha, Nebraska, and was stolen in Chicago on Sunday.

Deputies transported Moore to the Racine County Jail, and a bail was set at $15,800. Moore is currently being charged with:

Operate a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent

Fleeing and Eluding

2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Aside from tire marks, Borzynki’s said there was no damage to the market’s front lawn.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 14, 2023 Today's mugshots: July 14 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Michael D. Jefferson Michael D. Jefferson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $5,000-$10,000), felony bail jumping. Camron D. Kindred Camron D. Kindred, 1600 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Tracy S. Scott Tracy S. Scott, 1100 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon). Octavis T. Leverson Octavis (aka James Smith) T. Leverson, 2800 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, stalking, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Angel G. Paulino-Gonzalez Angel G. Paulino-Gonzalez, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments). Cameron L. Scharnakau Cameron L. Scharnakau, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Kijuan M. Woodley NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Kijuan M. Woodley, 2900 block of Bate Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.