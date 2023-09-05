RACINE — The Racine Police Department identified Byron D. Beadles of Racine as the victim in Friday's homicide on Packard Avenue.

At about 4:29 p.m. Friday, officers reportedly responded to a call about a person who had been shot in the 1700 block of Packard Avenue.

Police said officers found 56-year-old Beadles in one of the apartments with a single gunshot wound.

Beadles was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Officers have not publicly named a suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

