BURLINGTON — Two teenagers have been charged with felonies in connection with an alleged late-night vandalism spree that damaged several businesses in Downtown Burlington.

Rielly Smith and Mason Wilson, both 18 and both of Burlington, each could face more than five years in prison if convicted of all charges in the May 1 vandalism incident using BB guns.

The Racine County district attorney’s office alleges that Smith shot out storefront windows in several businesses, and that Wilson suggested the vandalism and followed behind Smith’s vehicle during the alleged BB gun shootings.

The criminal complaints indicate that a third subject also was involved, but that person has not been charged.

Smith is charged with felony criminal damage to property, while Wilson is charged with criminal damage to property-party to a crime, which is also a felony. Both felonies carry a potential prison sentence of 3 1/2 years, if convicted.

The district attorney also charged each suspect with additional misdemeanor counts.

Neither suspect could be reached for comment.

Alex Smith, who identified himself as Rielly Smith’s father, declined to comment. Wilson’s defense attorney, Patrick Cafferty, also declined to comment.

Both defendants are scheduled for initial appearances Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaints, Smith stole BB guns on April 30 from a Dunham’s Sporting Goods store at 1120 Milwaukee Ave. The two suspects allegedly then went to a Walmart store at 1901 Milwaukee Ave., where Smith stole BB gun pellets and CO2 cartridges, and Wilson stole a radar detector.

Prosecutors allege Wilson encouraged Smith to “shoot out some of the shop windows.” The two teens then reportedly drove through town in separate vehicles about 1:40 a.m. May 1, with Smith in front shooting at stores and Wilson following behind with his vehicle’s lights turned off.

Smith later reportedly admitted to shooting out store windows, and also said Wilson was “well aware” of what was going on, according to the complaints.

Police reported finding security camera footage that showed the two vehicles during the suspected vandalism, as well as other footage showing Smith, Wilson and the third subject walking through downtown later to survey the damage.

The damaged businesses included Luberry’s home furnishings, 532 N. Pine St.; Itzin’s Shoes & Repair, 436 N. Pine St.; Allison Wonderland Toys, 472 N. Pine St.; Keep’m Tickin clock repair, 572 N. Pine St.; Quotes + Cotton clothing, 516 N. Pine St.; Life Choices pregnancy care center, 316 N. Pine St.; and Country Home Center, 408 N. Pine St.

Damage was also reported at a city parking structure at 401 N. Dodge St.

Damage totaling $2,500 or less could mean misdemeanor charges, but prosecutors allege the damage to Burlington’s downtown properties exceeded $8,000.

Smith also is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property-party to a crime, disorderly conduct and two counts of retail theft. Wilson’s additional charges are identical, except he faces only one count of retail theft.

If convicted on all charges, Smith could be sentenced to a combined six years in prison and $41,000 in fines. Wilson could be sentenced to five years and three months in prison and $31,000 in fines.

Court records indicate that prosecutors also are seeking orders of restitution totaling $10,000 from Smith and $8,400 from Wilson.

