BURLINGTON — Two suspects in the vandalism of several Downtown Burlington storefronts were back in court Wednesday.

One of the suspects, Mason Wilson, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of criminal damage to property-party to a crime.

The other suspect, Rielly Smith, appeared without an attorney, and received more time to find representation on his felony charge of criminal damage to property.

Both are suspected in a May 1 vandalism spree in which a pellet gun was used to shoot out storefront windows in at least seven downtown businesses, plus a city parking garage.

The charges in Racine County Circuit Court rose to felonies because reported damage is thousands of dollars.

The damaged businesses included Luberry’s home furnishings, 532 N. Pine St.; Itzin’s Shoes & Repair, 436 N. Pine St.; Allison Wonderland Toys, 472 N. Pine St.; Keep’m Tickin clock repair, 572 N. Pine St.; Quotes + Cotton clothing, 516 N. Pine St.; Life Choices pregnancy care center, 316 N. Pine St.; and Country Home Center, 408 N. Pine St.

Damage was also reported at a city parking structure at 401 N. Dodge St.

Wilson and Smith, both 19 and both of Burlington, were arrested and charged after security camera footage captured images of both participating in the vandalism and then later walking around to survey the damage, according to police.

Both also face misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

If convicted on all charges, both face potential prison terms of more than five years.

Wilson is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 25 for a status conference. Smith is scheduled Oct. 18 for a status conference.

