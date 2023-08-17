BURLINGTON — Two suspects in the vandalism of several Downtown Burlington storefronts were back in court Wednesday.
One of the suspects, Mason Wilson, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of criminal damage to property-party to a crime.
The other suspect, Rielly Smith, appeared without an attorney, and received more time to find representation on his felony charge of criminal damage to property.
Both are suspected in a May 1
vandalism spree in which a pellet gun was used to shoot out storefront windows in at least seven downtown businesses, plus a city parking garage.
The charges in Racine County Circuit Court rose to felonies because reported damage is thousands of dollars.
The damaged businesses included Luberry’s home furnishings, 532 N. Pine St.; Itzin’s Shoes & Repair, 436 N. Pine St.; Allison Wonderland Toys, 472 N. Pine St.; Keep’m Tickin clock repair, 572 N. Pine St.; Quotes + Cotton clothing, 516 N. Pine St.; Life Choices pregnancy care center, 316 N. Pine St.; and Country Home Center, 408 N. Pine St.
Damage was also reported at a city parking structure at 401 N. Dodge St.
Damage to a storefront window in Downtown Burlington shows where a BB gun pellet entered during an alleged May 1 shooting spree. Two suspects have been charged.

Wilson and Smith, both 19 and both of Burlington, were
arrested and charged after security camera footage captured images of both participating in the vandalism and then later walking around to survey the damage, according to police.
Both also face misdemeanor charges related to the incident.
If convicted on all charges, both face potential prison terms of more than five years.
Wilson is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 25 for a status conference. Smith is scheduled Oct. 18 for a status conference.
Keeping track: Over 50 people facing felony charges in vandalism, looting, violence during protests
Charged with looting stores, taking part in beating
Martin J. Engelhart, 21, Madison, was charged July 16 with
looting two shoe stores at East Towne Mall and taking part in beating a man who had tried to stop the looting of a State Street shop earlier the same night.
A criminal complaint charges Engelhart with substantial battery as party to a crime, two counts of burglary as party to a crime and one count of attempted burglary as party to a crime, all felonies, for events he is accused of taking part in May 30, the first night of protests that began Downtown. He was also charged with criminal damage to property a party to a crime and bail jumping, both misdemeanors.
On Aug. 5, he was charged in a separate complaint with another count of felony burglary as party to a crime.
Charged with damaging, looting businesses
Noa Q.P. Reick, 21, Middleton, was charged this month with looting and damaging Downtown businesses during the first night of the protests on May 30.
Reick was initially arrested July 7 on a suspected probation violation after being
identified through surveillance photos as someone who participated in the looting, Madison police said.
He was charged Aug. 5 with three counts of felony burglary as party to a crime. On Aug. 7, Reick was charged with six more counts of felony burglary as party to a crime and six counts of criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor. He was charged Sept. 28 with another burglary alleged to have happened on May 30.
Charged with looting Downtown
Matthew J. Wagner, 35, Madison, was charged Aug. 5 with taking part in the looting of businesses Downtown during the first night of protests on May 30.
He faces one count of felony burglary as party to a crime.
Charged with looting liquor store
Pisces T. Watson, 21, Madison, was charged Aug. 7 with taking part in looting at Rocky’s Liquor, 4429 Milwaukee St., on May 30. She’s charged with felony burglary and criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor, both as party to a crime. She is also charged with burglary for the alleged burglary of a State Street convenience store on May 30. A police photo of Watson is not yet available.
Charged with hit-and-run
The white driver of a truck that allegedly hit a Black woman in Downtown Madison in June was charged July 29
with felony hit-and-run involving injury in what some Black activists have called a hate crime.
The charge against Brendan J. O’Neil, 26, of Sun Prairie does not include a hate-crime enhancer.
According to a criminal complaint: O’Neil says he struck 24-year-old Alize Carter after driving through a crowd on Frances Street near University Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. June 21, and then fled the scene. Carter suffered multiple abrasions and told police her hand was fractured. O’Neil did not contact police about the incident until about eight hours after it happened. His attorney says O'Neil was
only trying to flee a dangerous mob when he ran into Carter.
Charged with battery in attack on state Sen. Tim Carpenter
Two Madison women have been
charged in connection with an attack on state Sen. Tim Carpenter in June during a Downtown protest.
Samantha R. Hamer, 26, left, and Kerida E. O'Reilly, 33, were charged July 29 with felony substantial battery as party to a crime for allegedly taking part in the attack on Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, early June 24. Carpenter told police he was trying to take pictures of the protest when he was attacked after being pointed out by protesters, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint indicates there were likely others involved in the attack who have not yet been identified, in particular one or two men who may have struck Carpenter initially as part of a larger group.
Charged with looting Downtown sporting-goods store
Luke A. Tschosik, 27, of Madison was charged July 29 with felony burglary for
allegedly taking part in looting a Downtown sporting goods store during protests that happened in early June.
According to court records: Tschosik was seen walking away from Fontana, 216 N. Henry St., on June 2 carrying an armful of clothing, while a man with him had several bright-colored Frisbees for disc golf. Told by police to stop, they dropped the goods. The man with Tschosik ran away, but Tschosik, who appeared to be intoxicated, stayed. More than 100 people took part in looting Fontana, court records say.
Two charged in looting Downtown sporting-goods store
Two Madison men were charged July 28 in connection with the looting of a Downtown sporting-goods store during protests that happened in early June.
Faizon J. Thomas, left, and Darion T. Lanagan, both 22, were
charged with felony burglary as party to a crime after police said they took part in looting June 1 at Fontana Sports, 216 N. Henry St., just off State Street. According to a criminal complaint: More than 100 people took part in looting Fontana, but a more coordinated effort to steal merchandise happened after the initial wave. Lanagan and Thomas, pictured here, were seen on surveillance cameras loading up vehicles with merchandise.
Charged with looting State Street store
Brandon M. Encarnacion, 18, Madison, was charged July 16 with felony burglary in connection with the looting of an unnamed State Street store.
According to the complaint, Encarnacion later went back to the store to retrieve his phone, which he said he was using inside the store to shoot video of others looting.
Charged with recklessly endangering safety
Conner Fleck, 25, Pardeeville, was charged July 2 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony, for
allegedly swerving toward a Madison police squad car during the arrest of a different person. He was also charged in September with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, for a June 23 incident with a motorist who happened upon protesters.
Charged in alleged extortion of Downtown businesses
Devonere A. Johnson, 28, Madison, was charged June 26 with extortion in U.S. District Court in Madison for allegedly
demanding money and free food and drinks in exchange for sparing Downtown businesses from vandalism.
Johnson, also known as Yeshua Musa, was arrested June 23 after a struggle with Madison police outside The Coopers Tavern on Capitol Square after bringing a baseball bat and a megaphone into the restaurant and yelling at customers. His arrest triggered a violent and destructive night of civil unrest during which protesters tore down two statues at the state Capitol, assaulted a state senator and set a small fire in the City-County Building.
In addition to the federal charges, Johnson
faced additional charges in Dane County Circuit Court for similar allegations. He was charged July 3 with two felony counts of threatening to injure or accuse someone of a crime and one count of felony escape. He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
He pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to one of the federal charges under
a deal that would seek a time-served sentence. On Jan. 23, a federal judge agreed to the sentence, under which he is also serving two years of federal supervision. He also pleaded guilty to some misdemeanor charges in Dane County Circuit Court on Dec. 7 and received time-served sentences.
Two other men, Gregg James Jr. and William Shanley, were also charged in connection with the incidents.
Charged in alleged extortion of Downtown businesses
Gregg A. James Jr., 23, Madison, was charged June 29
in the alleged extortion of Downtown businesses.
He and two other men
allegedly threatened to harm the businesses unless they gave them food, beer and money. James is charged with multiple felony counts of making a threat to injure or accuse someone of a crime, as party to a crime. He is also accused of trespassing and disorderly conduct.
James' arrest is linked to charges filed against Devonere Johnson and William Shanley.
Charged with looting at State Street jewelry store
Kelsey D. Nelson, 30, Madison, was charged June 26 with looting a store Downtown and helping to tear down a statue near the Capitol.
He is accused of stealing from Goodman's Jewelers, 220 State St., one of the first stores to be looted during the protests. He was also charged with
using his vehicle to help pull down the statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, but a judge dismissed that charge. The charge was re-filed on Jan. 11. Nelson is also charged with felony burglary as party to a crime.
Charged with stalking and threatening sheriff
Longtime protester Jeremy J. Ryan, 31, was charged June 26 with making terrorist threats and stalking, both felonies, against Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney.
Known as "Segway Jeremy," because he often uses a Segway on Capitol Square, Ryan allegedly
threatened to release personal information about Mahoney and his family and called on protesters to harass Mahoney's family home. In addition to the felony counts, he is also charged with misdemeanor counts of computer message threats and telephone harassment. On July 8, he was charged with bail jumping, a felony.
Charged with possessing burglary tools, bail jumping
Daniel D. Baccas, 19, Sun Prairie, was charged June 18 with possessing burglary tools as party to a crime, a felony, in connection with an incident in the overnight hours of May 31 to June 1.
According to the criminal complaint: Police answering a burglary alarm at a rental car business said they saw fresh pry marks on the door and on a key safe box. Baccas allegedly had a crowbar with him when encountering police. He was also charged with felony bail jumping because he was out on bond in a previous armed robbery case.
Charged with having a gun illegally
Kyle C. Olson, 28, of Janesville was arrested May 31 after police said they saw him tucking a loaded handgun into the back of his pants in the 200 block of West Gilman Street.
He reportedly told officers he was on his way to the State Street protests and bringing his .45-caliber weapon for protection. Olson, a convicted felon, was
arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation, police said. Also known as Kyle Quade, Olson was charged in federal court June 17 in connection with the incident.
Olson pleaded guilty to the gun possession charge on Dec. 1 and will be sentenced on April 30. But his sentencing will follow a proceedings to determine whether Olson's arrest was legal.
Charged with looting Target store
Casimer Tipton, 40, and Lavette L. Brown, 31, both of Madison, were charged June 16 in connection with the looting of a Target store in Sun Prairie on May 31.
Both were charged with felony burglary as party to a crime. Tipton was also charged with trying to flee police. Tipton pleaded guilty on March 9 to burglary and eluding police and was sentenced to three years of probation.
A police photo of Brown was not available.
Charged with breaking windows, threatening officer
Sydney R. Foster, 22, Madison, was charged June 5 with damaging buildings Downtown the night of May 31 and threatening a police officer.
He is charged with with two counts of criminal damage to property, one felony and one misdemeanor, for allegedly smashing windows at University Bookstore and the Downtown Post Office on May 31. Foster also was charged with threatening a law enforcement officer, a felony, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Charged with possessing firearm illegally
A 36-year-old Madison man was
charged June 4 in federal court with illegally possessing a firearm during the protests in Madison.
Police said Anthony R. Krohn was found bleeding from a gunshot wound in his leg in the area of South Fairchild Street and West Doty Street early June 1. Officers found a .22-caliber handgun on the ground next to Krohn, and Krohn told officers he had shot himself, according to an affidavit.
Charged with looting sporting-goods store
Mackenzee L. Jacobson, 22, Janesville, was charged June 3 with felony burglary for allegedly looting a sporting-goods store Downtown on June 2.
The complaint against Jacobson says he and his brother were in Madison from Janesville to check out the protest. Just before officers were to clear the store of looters, Jacobson allegedly ran out carrying a plastic bag full of clothing from Fontana, 216 N. Henry St. He was immediately arrested.
Charged with looting a State Street convenience store
Avante Gordon, 17, of Sun Prairie, is charged with burglary for the alleged looting of a State Street convenience store on May 30. He and four others were charged for the incident on Sept. 15.
A criminal complaint states officers recognized Gordon from his appearance on surveillance video. At the time he was free on a signature bond for an unrelated weapons incident, court records indicate. He is scheduled to appear in court on the burglary charge in November.
Charged with burglary from a State Street shop
Wendell Bey, 29, of Fitchburg, is charged along with several others with one count of burglary for taking part in looting a State Street sporting goods store on May 30.
A criminal complaint states Bey, who was charged Aug. 19, called Madison police asking why his face was on Crimestoppers. He said while he had been in a store after it was broken into, he didn't take anything, the complaint states, but had left behind items he was initially carrying.
Charged with multiple burglaries, criminal damage
Cordell K. Corner, 20, of Madison, is was charged in three separate criminal complaints for May 30 burglaries at a sporting good store, a convenience store and a clothing store, all on State Street.
According to the complaints, police identified Corner from surveillance video and a distinctive tattoos on his hands, along with images from a Facebook account.
Charged with two State Street burglaries
Shondrell R. Evans, 23, of Madison, is charged with two counts of burglary for looting on May 30 at a sporting goods store and a convenience store, both on State Street. Warrants were issued for his arrest on Aug. 20 and Sept. 16.
Police say they identified Evans from city and store surveillance images, and from past contact with Evans, according to criminal complaints.
Charged with looting at convenience store
Ashanti M. Freeman, 18, of Fitchburg, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of felony bail jumping for her alleged role in the looting of a State Street convenience store on May 30.
According to a criminal complaint, Freeman was recognized on surveillance video by an officer from past contacts, and from video posted on Facebook by a Madison television station. At the time she had several open felony cases in Dane County.
Charged with taking part in looting at three stores
Anthony M. Torres, 20, of Fitchburg, faces three counts of burglary for allegedly taking part in looting at three State Street businesses, including a sporting goods store, a clothing store and another retailer on May 30.
A criminal complaint states Torres was identifies using surveillance video, along with video taken by a person who identified Torres by name to police as someone who went to the same high school.
Torres was also charged on Oct. 29 with helping damage a Madison police squad car, and he was charged on Dec. 8 with burglary and felony criminal damage to property for looting at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art's museum store on May 30.
Charged with burglarizing a State Street shop
Jerry L. Ward Jr., 17, of Madison, was charged in August with burglary for his alleged role in looting a State Street sporting goods store on May 30. Not related to the Downtown unrest, Ward is also
charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 11 shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott.
According to a criminal complaint, a Madison police officer said she recognized Ward and some others seen on surveillance video from her time as school resource officer at East High School.
Charged with State Street burglary
Spencer T. Wood, 18, of Madison, is charged with one count of burglary for his alleged role in the looting of a State Street sporting good store on May 30.
According to a criminal complaint, Wood was among the men identified from surveillance stills by a Madison police officer who was the school resource officer at East High School.
Charged with smashing law enforcement memorial, damage at Capitol
Jordan A. King, 25, of Madison, faces two counts of felony criminal damage to property after police said he
smashed windows and lights at the state Capitol building and struck the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial with a sledgehammer, both on Aug. 25.
King, a leader in the local Black Lives Matter movement, was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor, for having a loaded handgun on him when he was arrested, according to court records.
Charged with State Street burglaries at two stores
Javonte Woods, 30, of Madison, is charged with two counts of burglary for his alleged role in May 30 looting at a sporting goods shop and another retail shop, both on State Street.
According to criminal complaints, Woods was identified by police who recognized him from still pictures taken from surveillance video. He is known to frequent the Downtown area.
Charged with burglary for breaking into East Towne shoe store
Jimmel T. Boyd, 26, of Madison, was charged in late September with burglary for his alleged role in looting at Foot Locker at East Towne Mall on May 30.
Boyd was identified through a Facebook Live video posted by his co-defendant, Mercades M. Pleadwell, 27, of Fitchburg, who is also charged with burglary. On the video, according to a criminal complaint, Boyd says, "We just broke inside East Towne Mall!" and adds, "Damn, I just incriminated myself."
No photo of Pleadwell was available yet.
Charged with clothing store burglary
Cody S. Campbell, 31, of Madison, was charged in September with one count of burglary for his alleged role in looting that took place at a State Street clothing store on May 30.
Campbell was also charged in a criminal complaint filed in October with burglary and criminal damage to property for looting that took place the same night at Goodman's Jewelers, 220 State St. The complaint states Campbell was identified by DNA left at the scene. Detectives investigating the Goodman's burglary said their suspect resembled one who burglarized a clothing store the same day. The complaint also states Campbell is a Madison police Special Investigations Unit offender of serious repeat offenders.
In late January, another criminal complaint charged Campbell with criminal damage to property and burglary for looting that happened at another State Street store on May 30.
Charged with burglary at State Street convenience store
Charvis D. Blue, 27, of Madison, was charged in September with one count of burglary for his alleged role in looting a State Street convenience store on May 30.
A criminal complaint states Blue was identified by police from stills of surveillance video taken in the shop while the burglary was ongoing, and was compared to a previous Dane Count Jail photo of Blue.
Charged with starting trash fires on State Street
Charles R. Garnett, 28, of Juda, faces six counts of arson, felony bail jumping and two misdemeanors after police said he set fire to trash containers on State Street early on Sept. 4.
Police arrested him the same morning.
According to a criminal complaint, five trash cans were set ablaze along with a poster board. Police saw surveillance video of a suspect, later identified as Garnett, walking on State Street, put his arm into a trash receptacle, which then was ablaze. When stopped by police, Garnett denied starting fires and said he was looking for food in the trash receptacles, the complaint states.
Charged with jewelry store burglary
Ebony S. Anderson-Carter, also known as Ebony S. Anderson-McElvain, 29, of Madison, is charged with burglary for allegedly being one of several who entered Goodman's Jewelers, 220 State St., on May 30. A criminal complaint states she admitted she took items from the store, but said she returned them the next day because she wanted to be honest about what happened.
Charged in jewelry store looting
Jesus A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 38, of Madison, faces a burglary charge after police alleged he was one of several people who entered Goodman's Jewelers, 220 State St., on May 30 and took items from the store, which reported nearly $55,000 in lost merchandise. A criminal complaint filed in October states Rodriguez-Gonzalez was identified through surveillance photos and a distinctive Puerto Rico flag tattoo on his neck.
Charged with facing off against police on State Street
Ky Kalscheur, 20, of Madison, was charged in October with threatening a police officer, a felony, along with misdemeanor charges of negligent handling of burning material and disorderly conduct, for alleged events on May 30.
A criminal complaint states police said Kalscheur threw a flaming tear gas canister back at police as protesters faced off against police on State Street the night of May 30. Kalscheur was identified through city camera images, the complaint states.
Charged with breaking large window at Capitol Square bank
Justice Muse, 20, was charged in October with felony criminal damage to property after police said surveillance video showed Muse use a sledge hammer to smash a large window on a bank on the Capitol Square during protests early on Aug. 25. A criminal complaint states police identified Muse through past professional contacts and jail records. A warrant for Muse's arrest was issued in mid-October.
Muse was also charged on Dec. 29 with misdemeanor criminal damage to property, suspected of smashing a window at the Capitol and a light outside the building with a skateboard, also on Aug. 25.
Charged with criminal damage for allegedly helping topple statues
Jacob K. Capps, 27, of Madison,
was charged on Oct. 21 with two counts of felony criminal damage to property after police said they identified him as one of the people who helped pull down statues of abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and the female figure Forward on the state Capitol grounds the night of June 23.
Charged with pulling down statues, breaking City-County Building window
Sasha N. Clemente, 21,
was charged Oct. 21 with two counts of felony criminal damage to property after police said they identified him as one of the people who pulled down statues of abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and the female figure Forward on the state Capitol grounds the night of June 23. The following week he was charged with another count of felony criminal damage after police said they identified him a someone who broke a window on the City-County Building before others tried to set it ablaze early the morning of June 24.
Accused of taking part in looting a State Street pharmacy
Jequan Starks, 24, shown in this 2016 photo, was charged in late October with burglary for allegedly taking part in looting at a State Street pharmacy on May 30, the first of several nights of unrest Downtown following the police killing of a Black man in Minneapolis. A criminal complaint states Starks was seen entering the store through a broken window and leaving with multiple packs of cigarettes.
Pair charged with attempting to burn buildings Downtown
Willie Johnson, 45, (left) and Anessa Fierro, 27, both of Madison, were charged in September with attempted arson for fires police said they tried to set on Aug. 25 at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Chalmers Jewelers, both on East Washington Avenue, during a protest that night.
Federal criminal complaints allege Fierro and Johnson broke glass windows and doors on the two buildings, poured liquid from a gasoline container into the buildings and attempted to start fires. The complaints state they started a fire at one of the buildings and were trying to start a fire at the other, which also has occupied apartments, when Madison police officers arrived. The two were identified by police through video surveillance, the complaints state.
Charged with burglary for looting at Capitol Square pharmacy
Maleyk R. Mason, 24, was charged on Dec. 9 with burglary after police said he took about 10 packs of cigarettes from the Walgreens drug store, 15 E. Main St., during a break-in early on Aug. 25, when other Downtown buildings were also damaged following a protest.
A criminal complaint states a manager told police he recognized Mason on the store's surveillance video as someone who frequently came into the store. The complaint states when police interviewed him in November he admitted taking the cigarettes from Walgreens.
Charged with felony criminal damage for statue toppling
Riley Sessions, 26, of Madison, was charged in December with felony criminal damage to property for his alleged role in toppling the Forward statue on the Capitol Square on June 23.
A criminal complaint states Sessions was identified for involvement in another alleged property damage incident the same night, and his clothing in that incident matched what he was wearing when seen on a street camera pulling on a cable attached to Forward.
A photo of Sessions was not yet available.
Charged with stealing the head of Hans Christian Heg statue
Rodney Clendening, 34, of Beloit, was charged in January with felony theft after police said they believe
he took the head of the Hans Christian Heg statue. The statue of abolitionist on the Capitol grounds was toppled in June during a violent night Downtown that followed protests. The head has never been found.

Charged with damaging police squad car, stealing rifle from it
Denzel A. Jackson Jr., 21, of Madison, was
charged in January with stealing an AR-15 rifle from a Madison police squad car as it was battered, spray-painted and ultimately set ablaze on May 30 just off State Street, the first night of protests over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Jackson was also charged with felony criminal damage to property.
On Jan. 22, Jackson was also charged with burglary for allegedly taking part in looting of a store on State Street on May 30.
A photo of Jackson was not yet available.
