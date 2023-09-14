RACINE — A $500,000 cash bond was set during an initial appearance for the man accused of killing another man in Racine over Labor Day weekend.

31-year-old Tommy Johnson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, six counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnson is accused of killing 58-year-old Willie Henderson Jr. from Racine on Sept. 4.

If convicted, Johnson could be sentenced to life in prison.

The state requested Johnson’s bond to be set a $1 million.

“His risk of flight is great,” Diane Donohoo, Racine County assistant district attorney, said during the hearing Tuesday.

The defense requested his bond to be set at $100,000, saying Johnson lives in the area and would not leave.

Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set Johnson’s bond at $500,000.

Allegations against Johnson

On Sept. 4, an investigator from the Racine Police Department was told that a man, later identified as Henderson, had been shot multiple times in his silver Jaguar SUV in the 3500 block of Victory Avenue, according to the criminal complaint filed in this case.

Henderson was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

At the scene, the investigator allegedly observed bloody clothes on the ground of the passenger side of the SUV and 9mm casings in the grass and on the road.

Multiple videos were obtained at the scene, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Henderson could be seen in the videos leaving a residence on Victory Avenue and walking out to his SUV — which was already running — and getting in.

Investigators said a person, later identified as Johnson, was seen walking off Cleveland Avenue to the front of the Victory Avenue residence.

The complaint said the person identified as Johnson fired a handgun multiple times into the windshield of the SUV.

Video shows Henderson continuing to back the SUV out of the driveway at the residence and then stopping in front of a house across the street, according to the complaint.

Johnson allegedly continued to fire at the SUV.

As he began to run, he allegedly fired three rounds at the front of the house that Henderson left from, the complaint said.

One of the bullets Johnson fired at the house travelled through the living room and out of the kitchen window, according to the complaint.

Investigators said video showed Johnson run toward Cleveland Avenue and out of the surveillance video.

According to the complaint, a resident in the home that Henderson left from allegedly told investigators she saw Johnson on the front lawn with a handgun.

The same resident allegedly told investigators that her son and Johnson had issues in the past, leading investigators to believe that Johnson potentially thought he was shooting at her son, not Henderson.

Johnson is due to appear in court again on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing.