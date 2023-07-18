RACINE — Shawn Shelton, a Racine man accused in the hit-and-run crash that killed 69-year-old Anthony Morales in December 2022, appeared in court Monday where his $50,000 cash bond was amended to a $15,000 cash bond.

The defense motioned for his bond to be reduced, arguing Shelton is a lifelong resident of Racine County and is a small business owner with obligations to his clients. The defense also argued that Shelton has never failed to appear in court in any of his other convictions.

The state objected to this motion, due to the severity of the crime that Shelton is being accused of. Family members of Morales appeared in court to object to the bail modification.

“He allegedly hit my father,” Alicia Morales, Anthony Morales’ daughter, said in court. “He knew what he did, and he still didn’t turn himself in.”

Judge Timothy Boyle decided to modify Shelton’s bond to a $15,000 cash bond. Under the new bond agreement, Shelton would need to appear at all of his court dates. If he failed to do so, a warrant would be issued for his arrest and bail jumping charges would possibly be filed.

Other conditions of the bond include that Shelton would not be able to drive, would be monitored through random drug screens and breathalyzers, and would be tested after each court appearance. Shelton would also be placed under house arrest and monitored with a GPS system through Racine County Alternatives Program.

A $35,000 signature bond was added that will need to be paid if Shelton violates any of the conditions of his bond agreement.

Allegations against Shelton

Prosecutors allege Shelton hit Morales with his car after leaving his bowling league on Dec. 22, 2022. According to the criminal complaint, Shelton’s phone connected to cell towers near the scene of the crime shortly before and after Morales was struck.

Police said they found gray car parts, including a front grill with the Subaru emblem, at the scene of the crime. They were able to link the parts to a 2019 or 2020 Subaru Ascent, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint also alleges Shelton brought the car into Finishing Touch Auto Body in Caledonia and allegedly told the owner of the shop that he had hit a dumpster.

The owner of the shop alerted officers to the car, and they matched the car parts from the crash site to Shelton’s car, according to the complaint.

Shelton was arrested on April 29. He is charged with one count of a hit and run resulting in death. He plead not guilty on May 31 after a preliminary hearing.

Shelton faces up to 25 years in prison, a $100,000 fine and would have his license revoked for five years if convicted.

Shelton is set to appear back in court on Oct. 3 for a status conference.