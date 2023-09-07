RACINE — A man accused of setting fire to a duplex while his upstairs neighbors were inside entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea Thursday.

Marcus Cole, 37, is charged with arson of a building, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disarming a peace officer and battery or threat to a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon.

Cole had a preliminary hearing Thursday, where Steve Diener, investigator for the Racine County Attorney's Office, testified.

Commissioner Alice Rudebusch found there was probable cause and bound Cole over to stand trial.

Cole's attorney entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea. Cole will be evaluated by a psychiatrist to determine if he can go forward with a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Allegations against Cole

On Feb. 18, deputies and investigators from the Racine County Sherriff's office were reportedly dispatched to a house fire in a duplex in the 400 block of Ninth Street.

Four residents, including a two-year-old, were in the upper unit at the time of the fire. Cole was living in the bottom unit.

One of the residents of the upper unit allegedly told investigators he heard banging and breaking sounds from the lower unit. When he went to check out the sounds, he saw black smoke pouring from the stairwell, according to the criminal complaint.

One resident told investigators while he was exiting the building, he saw Cole sitting across the street on a pillow, wearing only a jacket and pants, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that when the resident approached Cole, he was allegedly "grinning and smiling." The resident later approached Cole again, and he reportedly started crying.

When investigators talked to Cole, he allegedly told them he set his bedroom on fire by lighting a tissue on fire, putting it into a fast food bag and throwing it on the bed. He then went across the street to watch the fire, the complaint said.

Cole was reportedly aware of tenants and a small child in the upstairs unit, but made no attempt to call 911, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Cole told investigators he started the fire to get "their" attention and claimed that "Jehovah's Witness and Scientology is after him."

Cole was then transported to the hospital where he allegedly stole an officer's taser and tased her with it, Diener testified Thursday.

Cole will appear in court on Oct. 30 for a hearing to determine if he can move forward with his plea.

