TOWN OF DOVER — An Apple Watch called for help after detecting that its owner was in a serious car crash Thursday morning.

Just after 4:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers reportedly received a call from an Apple Watch notifying them that the wearer of the watch was in a severe crash. The call provided dispatch with a location of the car at Downy Drive and Plank Road in the Town of Dover.

Audio from the call was obtained by The Journal Times. An automated voice is heard saying, "The owner of this Apple Watch was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their watch."

Dispatchers were able to make contact through the watch but were unable to get a response, according to Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Ronald Molnar.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department crews and Racine County Sherriff's Office deputies responded and found an upside down, severely damaged car off the roadway in a farm field.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the driver, a 31-year-old woman from the Village of Waterford, was the only person in the car.

The woman reportedly had to be cut out of the car because of the damages to the vehicle. She was stabilized and flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital with serious head injuries.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department assisted in establishing a landing zone near the crash for Flight for Life.

Series 8 Apple Watches have the ability to detect severe crashes and connect users with emergency services, according to the Apple website.

Molnar said he had never seen an Apple Watch call for help in a car crash until Thursday morning and that the watch potentially saved the victim's life.

"We take it very seriously just like we do any alarm," Molnar said. "There was no contact, so somebody was in distress. We're going to do what we do and help them."

