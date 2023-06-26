RACINE — Two of three people who fled Monday morning after allegedly being found inside a stolen Kia have been detained, but one is still at large, according to the Racine Police Department.

During the past several months, RPD has seen a significant increase in thefts and attempted thefts of Kias and Hyundais in the city, mainly during overnight hours.

On Monday around 6:24 a.m. a Kia Sportage was reported stolen.

Around 10:30 a.m., the vehicle reportedly was found with three occupants.

The Sportage crashed near Hamilton and State streets, and all three occupants reportedly ran away.

As of 11:30 a.m., two of the occupants had been detained and the third was being sought.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, public information officer with the RPD, said there is no need to avoid the area and the public is not in danger.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 22, 2023 Today's mugshots: June 22 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Ramon A. Tilson Ramon A. Tilson, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams). Michael A. Littleton Michael A. Littleton, 1600 block of Maple Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device. Traveail D. Oliver-Thomas Traveail D. Oliver-Thomas, 3700 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft. Marcelo I. Tirado Marcelo I. Tirado, 2400 block of Eaton Lane, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.