MOUNT PLEASANT — The 14-year year old victim in a Sunday hit-and-run died Monday, according to Mount Pleasant police.
The victim died from his injuries sustained in the crash, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department press release issued Friday.
At 9:23 p.m. on Sunday, MPPD and South Shore Fire Department responded to multiple reports that a minivan travelling northbound on South Green Bay Road near Newman Road struck pedestrian and drove away, according to MPPD.
Responders reportedly located the victim on South Green Bay Road and attempted life-saving procedures.
The teenager was transported to the hospital and ultimately flown via Flight for Life to receive more advanced care, police said.
The victim was from Racine. His name has not been released because he is a minor.
The release said officers found and seized the minivan involved in the crash, but, as of Friday, the driver of the vehicle was still unknown.
Police have not released specific information about the minivan.
Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call MPPD at 262-884-0454.
