RACINE — An Illinois man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a Racine man who was trying to sell the suspect marijuana.
Michkal R. Blackman, of Zion, Ill., is charged with felony counts of attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 10 p.m. on Oct. 5, Racine Police responded to the 1800 block of Boyd Avenue for a shooting. Witnesses said the shooting victim had been taken to the emergency room.
Investigators later spoke with the victim, who said he was communicating with someone on Facebook who identified himself as "Mike Lawry." The profile was later determined to be Blackman's, and the victim also identified Blackman as the shooter.
Blackman allegedly asked to buy marijuana from the victim. The two made arrangements to meet near the victim's apartment in the 1800 block of Boyd Avenue.
When the victim went to the rear door of his apartment, Blackman reportedly went back towards his car before turning around and pointing a gun at him. The victim thought Blackman was trying to steal marijuana from him, so he turned to run back inside when Blackman shot him in the buttocks.
The victim said Blackman chased him until he saw the victim's girlfriend helping him up the stairs. The victim's father then drove him to the hospital for treatment.
According to court records, a warrant for Blackman's arrest was issued in January. The warrant was not served until Monday. details about the arrest were not readily available as of Monday.
As of Monday evening, Blackman remained in custody at the County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for April 4 in the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
