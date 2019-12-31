Zion, Illinois man involved in crash in Dover, cited for OWI

DOVER — A car crash in Dover on New Year's Eve resulted in a person from Zion, Ill. being arrested and cited for operating while intoxicated, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.

At about 11:26 a.m. on Tuesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a crash involving minor injuries at the intersection of Highway 45 north (North Raynor Avenue) and (Highway 20) Washington Avenue in the Town of Dover.

The intersection is where Dover, Yorkville, Raymond and Norway meet.

Sheriff's officials said one vehicle fled from the scene but deputies located the car about 2.5 miles away from the crash scene. The driver was identified as Gil Sanchez Saucedo, 46, of Zion. He was arrested and cited for first offense operating while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Saucedo was also issued citations for failing to report an accident, having no insurance, displaying an unauthorized registration and for non-registration of a vehicle.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling used the incident to remind drivers to be safe while celebrating the new year.

"As we enter the new year, I urge you to not drink and drive," Schmaling said in a statement. "Keep your eyes and mind on the road at all times, follow common sense safety practices, remove distractions, allow yourself enough distance to stop/react, and slow down. One second of distraction or a bad decision can change the entirety of your life.”

