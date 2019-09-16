RACINE — A young girl was transported to the hospital after being struck by an SUV Monday afternoon near the intersection of Villa and 12th streets, according to Racine Police Sgt. Ryan Comstock.
The girl was hit at about 4:18 p.m.
Scanner reports indicated the girl was bleeding from the head, with a one-inch laceration on the back of her head and an abrasion over an eye. Comstock was not able to immediately confirm the girl’s injuries or condition.
What appeared to be a bloodied piece of clothing was lying in the street just west of the intersection, and police placed an evidence marker next to it. Officers also taped off 12th Street from Villa Street to Grand Avenue.
Several groups of bystanders were gathering around the scene. No one said they had seen the accident.
