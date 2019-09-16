{{featured_button_text}}
12th and Villa crash

A young girl was hit by an SUV and transported to the hospital Monday afternoon just west of the intersection of 12th and Villa streets. Scanner reports indicated she was bleeding from the head, but Racine Police Sgt. Ryan Comstock was not immediately able to confirm the girl's injuries or condition.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A young girl was transported to the hospital after being struck by an SUV Monday afternoon near the intersection of Villa and 12th streets, according to Racine Police Sgt. Ryan Comstock.

The girl was hit at about 4:18 p.m.

Scanner reports indicated the girl was bleeding from the head, with a one-inch laceration on the back of her head and an abrasion over an eye. Comstock was not able to immediately confirm the girl’s injuries or condition.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

What appeared to be a bloodied piece of clothing was lying in the street just west of the intersection, and police placed an evidence marker next to it. Officers also taped off 12th Street from Villa Street to Grand Avenue.

Several groups of bystanders were gathering around the scene. No one said they had seen the accident. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments