'You stabbed me!' | Caledonia woman reportedly was experiencing flashback while stabbing man

She stated the man grabbed her by the wrist while they were on the lower stairs. She stated the male was pushing her against the railing and had his other hand around her neck, asking for his wallet.

Gibson stated she was able to get away and that she was very upset that he put hands on her. She went to her bedroom and grabbed the knife while the male was still by the stairs. She walked up to him with the knife in her right hand along the side of her leg.

Gibson stated she raised the knife and lunged the knife forward at his neck and shoulder area. She stated the knife struck the male one time and he said, “You stabbed me, you b——.”

Gibson stated that when the male put his hands on her neck, she started to remember when her ex-husband used to beat her and got angry and couldn’t think of anything else. Gibson also told a detective that she had a very abusive relationship with her ex-husband, and that during a beating she stabbed him, too, with a knife.