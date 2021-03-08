'You stabbed me!' | Caledonia woman reportedly was experiencing flashback while stabbing man

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia woman who reportedly suffers from explosive anger disorder and other ailments allegedly stabbed a man in an apartment building last week.
Sarena R. Gibson, 54, of the 4300 block of Myrtle Court in Caledonia, has been charged with attempt of a first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a prisoner complaint:
On March 4, officers of the Caledonia Police Department responded to an apartment in the 4300 block of Myrtle Court in reference to a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers observed blood on the floor of the entranceway and on some stairs leading up to a man. He was sitting at the bottom of the stairs, bleeding from the right side of his neck.
While at Ascension All Saints Hospital, the man told an officer he was walking toward the doorway and was struck from behind. The male was treated in the trauma room, then taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by Flight for Life.
The male suffered a laceration that was 1 inch to 1½ inches in length and consistent with a knife. The wound was on his neck between his ear and clavicle. The man had difficulty talking and had slurred words, an officer noted.
A detective spoke with Sarena Gibson, who said she suffers from explosive anger disorder along with other maladies. She said she and the man had been arguing and drinking.
She stated the man grabbed her by the wrist while they were on the lower stairs. She stated the male was pushing her against the railing and had his other hand around her neck, asking for his wallet.
Gibson stated she was able to get away and that she was very upset that he put hands on her. She went to her bedroom and grabbed the knife while the male was still by the stairs. She walked up to him with the knife in her right hand along the side of her leg.
Gibson stated she raised the knife and lunged the knife forward at his neck and shoulder area. She stated the knife struck the male one time and he said, “You stabbed me, you b——.”
Gibson stated that when the male put his hands on her neck, she started to remember when her ex-husband used to beat her and got angry and couldn’t think of anything else. Gibson also told a detective that she had a very abusive relationship with her ex-husband, and that during a beating she stabbed him, too, with a knife.
When asked why she didn’t grab her phone when she went to her bedroom to get the knife and call for help, Gibson reportedly said she did not know, that she was just mad and wanted to show the knife to get him to stop messing with her. She stated the male did not have any weapons on him. She was not trying to hurt him, but was trying to get him to leave her alone.
Gibson was admitted to the Racine County Jail on Monday afternoon. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17, online court records show.
