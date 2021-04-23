RACINE — The man accused of murdering a mother of three and dumping her body in rural Racine County 21 years ago may someday see the outside of a prison, but it won't be for a long time.

Miguel Cruz, 43, was found guilty on Feb. 29 of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the 2000 murder of Juanita Zdroik, 39. On Thursday, he was sentenced and won't be eligible for parole for 30 years.

At the sentencing hearing, while still saying he was sorry for the pain Zdroik's children have suffered without their mom, Cruz maintained his innocence.

Judge Mark Nielsen did not appear swayed. "I accept the verdict in this case, and I will sentence the defendant accordingly,” Nielsen said.

Case history

Zdroik’s body was found by the side of the road in rural Racine County near Raymond on Feb. 7, 2000.

An autopsy determined she died from a single gunshot to the head.

Investigators linked her murder to the murders of a father and son, Lamont Cole and Samuel Burns, who were found shot to death in an alley of the 3500 block of North 10th Street in Milwaukee that same day.

Initially, investigators believed the cases were linked because the car Zdroik had been driving was found torched near the site of the double homicide. In August 2000, blood from Zdroik’s clothing was identified as that of Lamont Cole — confirming for investigators the two murders were linked. But, there were no leads for the three murders and the case was cold for 10 years.

In 2010, a man in custody looking to make a deal told investigators he had information on the three murders.

The man, Eladio Hernandez, told investigators that he witnessed the murder of Zdroik. Further, he told investigators that another man, Elias Burgos, could corroborate his account.

Hernandez and Burgos ultimately told investigators that Zdroik was murdered because she, apparently by happenstance, witnessed the murder of Cole and Burns. The killings of Cole and Burns were allegedly committed by Jose Sanchez, who said he had been dating Zdroik at the time.

However, Hernandez and eventually Burgos identified Cruz as the person who shot Zdroik by the side of the road in rural Racine County.

All the men involved were allegedly part of Milwaukee’s South Side drug scene, selling crack cocaine.

Allegedly, the men got into a car with Zdroik, saying they were taking her to Chicago to give her a car in exchange for her keeping quiet about the murders. But, during the drive, they got off the Interstate, Zdroik was taken out of the car and shot, according to testimony from Hernandez and Burgos.

Sentencing hearing

Thursday, Cruz attempted to address the victim’s children directly. He turned and looked at them sitting in the courtroom, “I would like to start by saying I’m sorry.”

Cruz was admonished by the judge and told to direct his comments to the court. However, the defendant said he wanted Zdroik’s now-adult children to hear what he had to say. Cruz said he could not imagine the pain that was caused for the children of Juanita Zdroik by her death.

“I don’t have words to describe the pain … for all you went through,” Cruz said.

He added that he hoped they found a measure of peace by being able to talk about their pain in court during the sentencing hearing.

"I can only say that I’m happy that you guys said what you said right here, towards me, towards my person,” Cruz said. “That you were able to get that off your chests ... I really do hope for them that from now on they start having a life of freedom...

“I have to say to them, I’m sorry, but I didn’t do it,” Cruz continued. “And I’m still proclaiming my innocence.”

He promised Zdroik’s children that he would not only fight for his own freedom, but he would fight to find their mother’s killer.

Zachary Zdroik, one of Juanita Zdroik's children who was 13 at the time of his mother's murder, told the court that he did not believe Cruz's claims of innocence.

"You ruined my family," Zachary Zdroik, a Marine who currently serves as Racine County's veterans services officer, said of Cruz, "and now you’ve ruined yours by what you did to my mom."

Sentencing

Nielsen noted that Cruz worked the entire time he was not incarcerated, became a youth minister, and worked while supporting his family.

"He’s nothing of what they think he is," Cruz's mother said in person at the sentencing. "He is peaceful and loving. He’s not a problem for the community at all."

Friends and family wrote 19 letters to the court addressing Cruz’s character.

But in terms of the gravity of the offense, Judge Nielsen said there was no greater offense in the law than murder — aggravated in this case because of the premediated nature of the crime.

Further, Nielsen said Juanita Zdroik's death “was part of a larger criminal enterprise that involved two other deaths ... all of the deaths were planned and engaged in as part of a program of discipline within a criminal organization."

Nielsen concluded: “This was a heartless act."

