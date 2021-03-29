'You hurt me forever' | Victims speak out against convicted child abuser, sentenced to 18 years last week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Get the help you need and truly do deserve,” she said.

Sentencing hearing

In court on Friday, Blade acknowledged his discipline crossed the line into child abuse and asked for mercy.

According to trial testimony, Blade became so enraged at a boy, then in third grade, that he kicked punched, and used a belt on him.

Corporal punishment is allowed under the law so long as it is “reasonable” for the discipline and correction of the child. In determining child abuse, the jury was instructed to ask themselves if the conduct was what a reasonable person would do.

Reading from a statement, the defendant acknowledged the child abuse and claimed he had nothing but empathy for the juveniles in the case.

“I humbly confess to this court that my disciplinary actions toward the children will be looked at and taken as abuse, and I am aware of that,” he said.

He asked that the children forgive him for all that he put them through. In asking for mercy, Blade reminded the court that he has four children of his own “who need their father as much as any child in this world.”