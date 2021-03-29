'You hurt me forever' | Victims speak out against convicted child abuser, sentenced to 18 years last week

RACINE — A local man found guilty in January of 10 felonies for crimes against children is due to spend most of the next two decades in prison.
That came after one of his victims spoke out via a letter at sentencing, saying she has suffered permanent damage at his hands, that she is afraid of men, isn't comfortable around strangers, and that he "hurt me forever."
Bobby Blade, 37, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for multiple counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement.
The prison sentence will be followed by 15 years of supervised extended release.
For the single count of child abuse, the defendant was sentenced to one year in the Racine County Jail. However, he has 447 days credit for time served.
Case history
Blade was arrested on Jan. 6, 2020, nearly three years after one of his victims confided to a teacher about the abuse.
There were three victims attached to this case, all juveniles. A jury convicted the defendant on Jan. 22, 2021 of all but one charge of child abuse.
The defendant denied the charges throughout the proceedings. He did acknowledge at sentencing that his discipline crossed the line to child abuse.
At one point during the proceedings, Blade shook his head — refuting the allegations.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle reminded him he had been found guilty at trial and would be treated as such during the sentencing. As for the allegations of the juveniles, Boyle said,“I believe them.”
Victim impact statements
One of the victims wrote a letter, which was read aloud, and the mother of one of the victims also read a statement.
In the letter, the young woman said she suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression due to the assault.
She described what happens to a girl who is sexually abused at a young age and said: “I have a fear of men and do not feel comfortable around people I don’t know.”
“You hurt me forever,” she said. “I beg of you, don’t do this to anyone else.”
To Blade, she wrote that it was her hope that his conscience “really bothers you” and “I pray you get help and take responsibility for doing this to me.”
The mother said she prays that Blade will seek forgiveness and help.
“Get the help you need and truly do deserve,” she said.
Sentencing hearing
In court on Friday, Blade acknowledged his discipline crossed the line into child abuse and asked for mercy.
According to trial testimony, Blade became so enraged at a boy, then in third grade, that he kicked punched, and used a belt on him.
Corporal punishment is allowed under the law so long as it is “reasonable” for the discipline and correction of the child. In determining child abuse, the jury was instructed to ask themselves if the conduct was what a reasonable person would do.
Reading from a statement, the defendant acknowledged the child abuse and claimed he had nothing but empathy for the juveniles in the case.
“I humbly confess to this court that my disciplinary actions toward the children will be looked at and taken as abuse, and I am aware of that,” he said.
He asked that the children forgive him for all that he put them through. In asking for mercy, Blade reminded the court that he has four children of his own “who need their father as much as any child in this world.”
“I am requesting that you please show compassion to my children and my family,” he said, "and find it in your heart to understand that I have been deeply moved by this ordeal to be more conscious and aware of how easy it is to lose the power invested in me to be a father."
Judge Boyle said from a human perspective, sexual assault on a child and child abuse are the two worst types of crimes he sees.
“We do have a common sense mentality to protect the innocent,” he said.
He added there are ways of disciplining children other than hitting them.
“I see that time and time again there seems to be a justification — that it’s okay to beat up our children for disciplinary purposes — and I struggle with that,” he said.
Cases involving child abuse were just reprehensible to him, the judge said. Boyle added the damage to victims of child sexual assault will last their entire lives.
“As much as they try to alleviate the pain associated with it, it’s always there,” he said.
Recommended sentencing
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams called the defendant “a monster” and said it was her goal for Blade to be in prison until he’s 68 years old.
She explained she wanted the children to live without fear as they made their way into adulthood and asked for a 30-year sentence.
The defendant was represented by Thomas McClure, who called 30 years a life sentence for the defendant, considering his age. The attorney added that kind of sentence is one usually reserved for when there has been a death, like when someone overdoses.
McClure told the court his client had almost no criminal history, although he has been convicted for battery in 2012 and disorderly conduct in 2007.