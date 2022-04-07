'You got me for a DUI, I confess' drunk driver says, according to Racine County deputy

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly denied drinking and driving before immediately telling officers "You got me for a DUI, I confess" when asked to submit a breath sample.

Isidro Jorge Gonzalez, 36, of the 200 block of Howland Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a second offense) and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (as a second offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

On May 4, a deputy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office was on patrol on the Sixth Street Street near Memorial Drive when he saw a vehicle traveling without a license plate.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Gonzalez, who had slurred speech, glossy and bloodshot eyes and the moderate odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. He denied consuming alcohol. He underwent field sobriety tests. When the deputy then asked for him to submit to a preliminary breath test, the suspect replied "You got me for a DUI, I confess."

A blood test at Ascension All Saints hospital revealed he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.224, nearly triple the legal limit.

Gonzalez has an initial court appearance set for Friday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

