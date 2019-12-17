20 years later, Peggy Lynn Johnson to get her name on headstone thanks to donation

CALEDONIA — The late Peggy Lynn Johnson, formerly known as Racine County Jane Doe, on Wednesday is to receive a headstone bearing her real name.

The current headstone, which reads Jane Doe, will be replaced with Johnson’s monument which was designed with the family’s assistance, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the engraving of Johnson’s headstone was possible with the generosity and assistance of Gary and Michael Langendorf of Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home and Jim Anspaugh of Myers Racine Monument Works.

Johnson’s body was found in Racine County on July 21, 1999, but she was not publicly identified until this Nov. 8.

She had never been formally reported as missing, and that is likely because she was living with the woman accused of killing her: Linda LaRoche, who was arrested early this month in Florida.

She had been identified as a suspect after law enforcement received a tip that LaRoche was talking about how she killed someone 20 years ago in Illinois.