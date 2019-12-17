20 years later, Peggy Lynn Johnson to get her name on headstone thanks to donation

CALEDONIA — The late Peggy Lynn Johnson, formerly known as Racine County Jane Doe, on Wednesday is to receive a headstone bearing her real name.
The current headstone, which reads Jane Doe, will be replaced with Johnson’s monument which was designed with the family’s assistance, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office said the engraving of Johnson’s headstone was possible with the generosity and assistance of Gary and Michael Langendorf of Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home and Jim Anspaugh of Myers Racine Monument Works.
Johnson’s body was found in Racine County on July 21, 1999, but she was not publicly identified until this Nov. 8.
She had never been formally reported as missing, and that is likely because she was living with the woman accused of killing her: Linda LaRoche, who was arrested early this month in Florida.
She had been identified as a suspect after law enforcement received a tip that LaRoche was talking about how she killed someone 20 years ago in Illinois.
The Sheriff’s Office said it made it a high priority to replace “Jane Doe’s” headstone and “did not want Johnson to go another day without her given name after being unknown to the world for more than two decades.”
“Twenty years is a long time for an innocent victim to be nameless to the world,” Schmaling stated. “(Wednesday), we officially and formally change that. Peggy deserves this dignity and respect, especially so close to Christmas.”
A blessing will be conducted at 10 a.m. by Racine Sheriff’s Pastor Anthony Balistreri in addition to Schmaling and his staff at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, 6124 Wisconsin Highway 31.
Schmaling said they intend to move Johnson to her final resting place on her birthday, March 4. She will be placed next to her mother in Belvidere, Ill.
Donations to assist with the cost of Johnson’s headstone, along with her mother’s (Diane Schroeder) headstone, can be made payable to:
Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home
Attn: Peggy Johnson-Schroeder Burial
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
Jane Doe no longer
Her name is Peggy Lynn Johnson. But for the last 20 years she was referred to simply as — Jane Doe.
Johnson’s body was found on July 21, 1999. It had been dumped in a cornfield in Raymond. She was 23.
And the Racine County Sheriff’s Office believes it has found the killer.
The suspect in the case has been identified as Linda Sue LaRoche, a 64-year-old Cape Coral, Florida woman, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced Friday.