WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake-area teen is accused of raping a female teen earlier this month, Racine County prosecutors say.

Terrin Hey, 17, of the 25000 block of West Loomis Road, has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment.

According to a criminal complaint:

In mid-October, Hey allegedly drove himself, the victim and another individual to his home in the Wind Lake area of the Town of Norway to pick up vape juice.

The third individual reported waiting in the car while Hey and the alleged victim — who is younger than Hey — went into the home.

According to a report from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, once inside the home, Hey had “forcible” intercourse with the teen girl, who said she did not give consent. The teen said she asked Hey to stop several times, but he did not, according the complaint.

Upon leaving the home, the third individual reported that Hey “was smiling and said they had sex” but the victim “did not look happy.”

When the victim’s mother later texted Hey about the incident, she asked him “why he did not stop when she (the victim) said ‘Stop,’ ” according to the complaint. Hey allegedly replied: “I stopped shortly after.”

According to court records, Hey appeared in court Monday. A cash bond was set at $500 with a $5,000 signature bond. He has been placed on house arrest, with exceptions for school and attorney/court appointments, court records indicate.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 21.

