WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake-area teen is accused of raping a female teen earlier this month, Racine County prosecutors say.
Terrin Hey, 17, of the 25000 block of West Loomis Road, has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. That charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment.
According to a criminal complaint:
In mid-October, Hey allegedly drove himself, the victim and another individual to his home in the Wind Lake area of the Town of Norway to pick up vape juice.
The third individual reported waiting in the car while Hey and the alleged victim — who is younger than Hey — went into the home.
According to a report from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, once inside the home, Hey had “forcible” intercourse with the teen girl, who said she did not give consent. The teen said she asked Hey to stop several times, but he did not, according the complaint.
Upon leaving the home, the third individual reported that Hey “was smiling and said they had sex” but the victim “did not look happy.”
When the victim’s mother later texted Hey about the incident, she asked him “why he did not stop when she (the victim) said ‘Stop,’ ” according to the complaint. Hey allegedly replied: “I stopped shortly after.”
According to court records, Hey appeared in court Monday. A cash bond was set at $500 with a $5,000 signature bond. He has been placed on house arrest, with exceptions for school and attorney/court appointments, court records indicate.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 21.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Corey Brown
Corey Brown, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams), possession of THC, resisting an officer.
Mateo Garcia
Mateo Garcia, 2900 block of Mitchell Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Aaron Harris
Aaron Harris, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Frederick Allen Hunt
Frederick Allen Hunt, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Alexis Knudsen
Alexis Knudsen, 2300 block of Westwood Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Rafael Rijos Nieves
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rafael Rijos Nieves, West Allis, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Smith
Michael Smith, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances (between 10 and 50 grams), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alice Adams
Alice Adams, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicholas Waters
Nicholas Waters, North Chicago, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Jeffrey Gerald Werk
Jeffrey Gerald Werk, 1800 block of Twelfth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.