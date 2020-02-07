22-year-old Racine man pleads not guilty to enticing runaway teen girl, possessing child porn

RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man who allegedly aided an underage teenage runaway girl, dated her and shared nude photos of her, pleaded not guilty to the charges in court this week.
Travon A. James, of the 1000 block of Wilson Street, is charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography and child enticement with sexual contact, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older by a person over the age of 19.
In March 2019, a teenage girl from Kenosha was reported as a runaway who was believed to be living with a Racine man nicknamed “Tae Tae” or “Tay.” Photos on the teen’s phone included one of her and a naked man, later identified as James, in a bathroom, according to the criminal complaint.
The girl said that she and James dated while she was underage, and the two broke up after James allegedly started sharing sexual photos of the teen without her permission and after she found videos on his cellphone of him having sex with other people.
You have free articles remaining.
A warrant was issued for James’ arrest on Jan. 3. He was later arrested and made an initial appearance in court on Jan. 27. His cash bond was set at $20,000.
In addition to pleading guilty, during court Wednesday, James' attorney asked for his client's bond to be reduced to a signature bond, or a $250 to $500 cash bond. The motion was denied by the court.
There are currently two other cases pending against James, both of them for bail jumping.
When James was 18, he was convicted for exposing his genitals in the presence of a child close in age to himself, which is a misdemeanor. He is not listed as a sex offender in Wisconsin.
A status conference has been scheduled in the case for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Friday.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Yessenia V Arizmendi
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Yessenia V Arizmendi, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Gabriel E Berrios
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gabriel E Berrios, Aurora, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Lorena E Bucio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lorena E Bucio, Aurora, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Derik D Downs
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Derik D Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Rockney W Hudson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rockney W Hudson, Libertyville, Illinois, possession of THC.
Vyskoski Morris Jr.
Vyskoski (aka Starsky) Morris Jr., 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Quaterius Deangelus Nunn
Quaterius Deangelus Nunn, 1300 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, invasion of privacy.
Amanda B Torrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
William R Bassler
William R Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, possess with intent to abuse a hazardous substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.