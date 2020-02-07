22-year-old Racine man pleads not guilty to enticing runaway teen girl, possessing child porn

RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man who allegedly aided an underage teenage runaway girl, dated her and shared nude photos of her, pleaded not guilty to the charges in court this week.

Travon A. James, of the 1000 block of Wilson Street, is charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography and child enticement with sexual contact, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older by a person over the age of 19.

In March 2019, a teenage girl from Kenosha was reported as a runaway who was believed to be living with a Racine man nicknamed “Tae Tae” or “Tay.” Photos on the teen’s phone included one of her and a naked man, later identified as James, in a bathroom, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl said that she and James dated while she was underage, and the two broke up after James allegedly started sharing sexual photos of the teen without her permission and after she found videos on his cellphone of him having sex with other people.

A warrant was issued for James’ arrest on Jan. 3. He was later arrested and made an initial appearance in court on Jan. 27. His cash bond was set at $20,000.