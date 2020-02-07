22-year-old Racine man pleads not guilty to enticing runaway teen girl, possessing child porn
RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man who allegedly aided an underage teenage runaway girl, dated her and shared nude photos of her, pleaded not guilty to the charges in court this week.

Travon A. James, of the 1000 block of Wilson Street, is charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography and child enticement with sexual contact, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older by a person over the age of 19.

In March 2019, a teenage girl from Kenosha was reported as a runaway who was believed to be living with a Racine man nicknamed “Tae Tae” or “Tay.” Photos on the teen’s phone included one of her and a naked man, later identified as James, in a bathroom, according to the criminal complaint. 

The girl said that she and James dated while she was underage, and the two broke up after James allegedly started sharing sexual photos of the teen without her permission and after she found videos on his cellphone of him having sex with other people.

A warrant was issued for James’ arrest on Jan. 3. He was later arrested and made an initial appearance in court on Jan. 27. His cash bond was set at $20,000. 

In addition to pleading guilty, during court Wednesday, James' attorney asked for his client's bond to be reduced to a signature bond, or a $250 to $500 cash bond. The motion was denied by the court. 

There are currently two other cases pending against James, both of them for bail jumping.

When James was 18, he was convicted for exposing his genitals in the presence of a child close in age to himself, which is a misdemeanor. He is not listed as a sex offender in Wisconsin.

A status conference has been scheduled in the case for March 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Friday.

