RACINE — A 71-year-old Racine man has been charged in court with the manufacture/delivery of cocaine as a repeat offender.
Robert C. Christman, of the 5100 block of 16th Street, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court Wednesday with the manufacture and/or delivery of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, both as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine Police investigator had received information from several confidential informants that Christman, aka “Plumber,” had been seen in the area buying large amounts of cocaine as well as selling it.
A drug buy on March 21 was set up with a “reliable” confidential informant who said they would be able to buy crack cocaine from Christman. The $20 buy was carried out in Christman’s garage and the informant received 0.2 grams of a substance that tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
Christman’s conviction record dates back to an obstruction charge in June 1979. He has a record of 16 convictions from then to 2016, the last for possession of narcotic drugs, controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He also has three drunken driving convictions.
According to online court records, he was assigned a $5,000 signature bond Wednesday. His preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 1. He remained in Racine County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.