22-year-old Racine man charged with enticing runaway teen girl, possessing child porn

RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man is facing felony charges after allegedly aiding an underage teenage girl in running away from home and for sharing nude pictures of the girl.
According to a criminal complaint:
In March 2019, a teenage girl from Kenosha was reported as a runaway. She was believed to be living with a man nicknamed “Tae Tae” or “Tay” in Racine.
Photos on the teen’s phone included one of her and a man, who was naked, in a bathroom. By cross-referencing the photo of the man with booking photos from the Racine County Jail, the man was identified as Travon A. James, 22, of the 1000 block of Wilson Street.
When James was 18, he was convicted for exposing his genitals in the presence of a child close in age to himself, which is a misdemeanor. He is not listed as a sex offender in Wisconsin.
The teen later said that she and James had been dating, but they broke up in May. She eventually agreed to speak with a Racine Police Department sergeant in November.
According to the sergeant’s report, the girl said she met James, who is almost five years older than her, via Snapchat when she was 13. After James got out of jail in the fall 2018 after being arrested for disorderly conduct, he allegedly found the girl on Facebook. They reconnected and started dating soon after, even though James knew she was underage.
They later broke up after James allegedly started sharing sexual photos of the teen without her permission and after she found videos on his cell phone of him having sex with other people. James also allegedly told the girl not to go to the police.
“She believed he (James) was trying to destroy her life,” the sergeant wrote.
A warrant was issued for James’ arrest on Jan. 3. He was later arrested and made an initial appearance in court on Monday. His cash bond has been set at $20,000.
He has been charged with two felonies, possession of child pornography and child enticement.
There are currently two other cases pending against James, both of them for bail jumping.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Monday.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffrey C Coleman
Jeffrey C Coleman, 1600 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas J Rector
Thomas J Rector, Colgate, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession of methamphetamine.
Joann M Thuriot
Joann M Thuriot, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, deliver a prescription drug.
Arris D Webb
Arris D Webb, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charles Lee Canady
Charles Lee Canady, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James A Stone
James A Stone, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.