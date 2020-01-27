22-year-old Racine man charged with enticing runaway teen girl, possessing child porn

RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine man is facing felony charges after allegedly aiding an underage teenage girl in running away from home and for sharing nude pictures of the girl.

According to a criminal complaint:

In March 2019, a teenage girl from Kenosha was reported as a runaway. She was believed to be living with a man nicknamed “Tae Tae” or “Tay” in Racine.

Photos on the teen’s phone included one of her and a man, who was naked, in a bathroom. By cross-referencing the photo of the man with booking photos from the Racine County Jail, the man was identified as Travon A. James, 22, of the 1000 block of Wilson Street.

When James was 18, he was convicted for exposing his genitals in the presence of a child close in age to himself, which is a misdemeanor. He is not listed as a sex offender in Wisconsin.

The teen later said that she and James had been dating, but they broke up in May. She eventually agreed to speak with a Racine Police Department sergeant in November.

