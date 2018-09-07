RACINE — A 38-year-old Racine man has been charged after he reportedly forced a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him.
Phillip D. Swanks, of the 2200 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, with use or threat of force or violence, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Racine Police investigated the sexual assault of a child that occurred on Aug. 24 in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. Police spoke with a 14-year-old girl who said she was visiting a friend's apartment building when she met Swanks who lived in the building.
Swanks asked her to come to his place and get high and said her friend would be there. The girl said Swanks reportedly told her she was sexy and to tell people she was 18 years old. This was reportedly after she told him she was 14.
Once they entered the apartment, the girl realized no one was there. Swanks told her that her friend would show up later.
She said they went into Swank's bedroom and she sat in a chair. When she got up to leave, Swanks shut the door.
After someone knocked on the door, Swanks answered it. When he returned, he reportedly told the girl to sit on his bed. He then allegedly got on top of her, holding her down.
Afterward, the girl said Swanks called her several times. She answered once and when he asked her to come over, she hung up.
The girl later reported the incident and was able to pick Swanks out of a photo lineup.
During an interview, an investigator told Swanks she was investigating a sexual assault of a child. Swanks allegedly named the girl and asked "Isn't she 18?" He kept insisting he would go to trial because he knows the girl was 18.
As of Friday afternoon, Swanks was still in custody on a $25,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.