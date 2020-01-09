48-year-old man arrested in alleged attempted enticement of Burlington teen

BURLINGTON — A 48-year-old man has been arrested three days after he allegedly tried to invite a Burlington High School student into his vehicle, the Racine County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening.

Michael R. Crane was arrested at his home Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said, although officials did not indicate where the home is located.

Crane's vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Spark, was identified in part thanks to community tips and an eyewitness who reached out to the Sheriff's Office after a photo of the vehicle was released Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation began Monday after the girl Crane allegedly attempted to invite into his vehicle called one of her relatives to tell them what was happening. The relative then contacted law enforcement.

"The Racine County Sheriff’s Office would like to commend the child in this incident for her quick thinking and actions and encourage families to converse with their children on safety issues in the event this were to happen to them," the Sheriff's Office announced.