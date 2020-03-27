50-year-old Illinois man arrested in Kenosha County for allegedly selling heroin containing fentanyl

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 50-year-old Illinois resident was reportedly arrested Thursday after the Kenosha Drug Operation Group set up a "buy/bust" with him on the 10500 block of 120th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie.
The man, Morris H. Parham, of Wadsworth, Illinois, was arrested when he arrived at a location on 120th Avenue during the buy/bust. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation in Kenosha County, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department reported Friday morning.
Three grams of heroin, that also tested positive for containing fentanyl, were found in Parham's possession, the Sheriff's Department reported. Prior controlled buys with Parham led to 10 grams of heroin with fentanyl and two grams of crack cocaine being recovered, according to law enforcement.
You have free articles remaining.
The bust was conducted in conjunction with the Kenosha Police Department's gang unit and members of the Lake County Illinois Drug Unit.
Parham now faces three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering heroin and two felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine in the Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Court records show that Parham also went by the names Vincent Price and Jimmy Cole.
A cash bond was set at $25,000 during an initial appearance in court via video conference Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andre D Jedkins Jr.
Andre D Jedkins Jr., 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.
James A Lipsey
James (aka Hicks) A Lipsey, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Amanda B Torrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dale M Cage
Dale M Cage, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shinda N Crowell
Shinda N Crowell, 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.