RACINE — A Horlick High School student is facing a felony sexual assault charge after he allegedly groped one of his female classmates late last year.
Kavon M. Hogue, 18, of the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, with use or threat of force of violence. If convicted, the sentence carries a maximum sentence of up to 60 years in prison and a minimum five-year prison sentence.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Dec. 10, a 15-year-old female student told a Racine Police officer that she had been assaulted by Hogue at Horlick, 2119 Rapids Drive. The girl said that she and Hogue dropped off a friend at her fourth-block class and were running late and were heading to get a hall pass when they entered a back stairwell landing.
In the stairwell, the student said Hogue allegedly pushed her up against the wall, kissed her, grabbed her buttocks and touched her genital area over her clothes. He then reportedly said he loved her. A school video shows the two dropping off their mutual friend, but did not capture the alleged assault.
Hogue remained in custody as of Thursday night at the County Jail. Court records indicate he has been assigned a competency hearing for March 1.
Racine Unified School District officials said they were unable to comment on the case.
Hogue is also facing a separate fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct charges for an earlier incident in which Hogue allegedly grabbed a different student's buttocks at the school.