RACINE — A 17-year-old high school student faces a felony theft charge after he allegedly stole another student’s iPhone, then tried to sell the phone.

Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas, 17, who attends Park High School, faces a charge of felony theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

On the morning of Oct. 16, Oliver-Thomas allegedly walked up to another student who was looking at his phone, then took the iPhone 7 (valued at $600) out of the other student’s hands and ran away. Oliver-Thomas then reportedly tried to sell the phone to another student.

A Park High School employee told police she witnessed the theft and that she saw Oliver-Thomas “snatching” the phone, a claim that was reportedly backed up by video footage.

On Saturday, Oliver-Thomas was arrested after allegedly breaking into an unoccupied residence on the 1300 block of Bluff Avenue. For that, he was charged with a count of misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Oliver-Thomas appeared in court Monday. A preliminary hearing in the felony theft case has been scheduled for Nov. 6.

