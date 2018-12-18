RACINE — An 18-year-old Racine man has been charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon after allegedly firing a handgun at two 15-year-old boys, and striking one of them in the hip, on Saturday morning.
Antwan A. Hand was arrested Monday after reportedly attempting to flee law enforcement and hiding in a recycling container while wearing only socks and sweatpants. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint, Hand allegedly fired at least seven 9mm bullets from a handgun at two 15-year-olds as they were walking on the 2500 block of 17th Street, which is about a block away from Knapp Elementary School. An unoccupied home was struck in addition to one of the boys, who did not need surgery and has been released from the hospital, according to the Racine Police Department.
One of the 15-year-olds reportedly told police that he and the other victim are both NFL, aka “North Side for Life,” gang members.
Attempts to flee
Through witness interviews, police identified Hand as the shooter.
A 2002 Buick Century that police knew Hand often drove was found in front of his residence, an apartment on the 500 block of 16th Street. Police reported that they identified the apartment that Hand lived in and knocked on the door.
After a woman answered the door and officers identified themselves, Hand reportedly ran out the back door of the apartment wearing only socks and sweatpants, where he was chased on foot by officers who had been waiting behind the building.
A perimeter was established in the area between Park Avenue and Villa Street, and 15th and 18th streets, according to police, and he was found hiding in a recycling receptacle in the 1700 block of Villa Street.
Upon searching Hand’s apartment, investigators reportedly found a blue 9mm Glock handgun underneath a pile of clothes in his bedroom, along with ammunition, handgun magazines and a sweater that matched what the shooter reportedly was wearing on Saturday.
Hand was being held in Racine County Jail as of Tuesday and his bail has been set at $100,300. He has no prior misdemeanor or felony convictions according to online court records.
After making an initial appearance in court via video conference Tuesday, a preliminary hearing for Hand has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
