RACINE — A local teen, 17-year-old Trayvion D. Weaver, of the 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, faces criminal charges after he allegedly filmed himself brandishing two guns in a cellphone video he recorded in his bedroom.

He was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, which is a felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges for underage possession of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On evening of July 13, Weaver was reportedly treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital for a gunshot wound to his hand.

When officers interviewed him, Weaver allegedly said that someone shot him as he walked home from a church.

After further investigation, Racine Police officers found that the microwave inside Weaver’s home had been struck by a bullet, and that, judging by where the bullet ended up inside a wall, “it was impossible for the microwave to have been struck by a bullet if Weaver’s story was accurate.”

Upon reviewing video on Weaver’s cellphone, police reported that they found a video of Weaver holding two guns, pointing them at the phone’s camera and that at least one of the guns had a bullet in the chamber.

After a follow-up interview, Weaver reportedly admitted to having the firearms “but denied shooting himself,” according to police.

According to online court records, Weaver was placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring, with exceptions allowing him to attend school, vocational training, and medical and court appointments as necessary.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

