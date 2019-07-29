RACINE — A local teen, 17-year-old Trayvion D. Weaver, of the 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, faces criminal charges after he allegedly filmed himself brandishing two guns in a cellphone video he recorded in his bedroom.
He was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, which is a felony. He also faces misdemeanor charges for underage possession of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On evening of July 13, Weaver was reportedly treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital for a gunshot wound to his hand.
When officers interviewed him, Weaver allegedly said that someone shot him as he walked home from a church.
After further investigation, Racine Police officers found that the microwave inside Weaver’s home had been struck by a bullet, and that, judging by where the bullet ended up inside a wall, “it was impossible for the microwave to have been struck by a bullet if Weaver’s story was accurate.”
Upon reviewing video on Weaver’s cellphone, police reported that they found a video of Weaver holding two guns, pointing them at the phone’s camera and that at least one of the guns had a bullet in the chamber.
After a follow-up interview, Weaver reportedly admitted to having the firearms “but denied shooting himself,” according to police.
According to online court records, Weaver was placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring, with exceptions allowing him to attend school, vocational training, and medical and court appointments as necessary.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Antonio R. Dominguez
Antonio R. Dominguez, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Dustin D. Hoppe
Dustin D. Hoppe, South Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Tyler Z. Mohr
Tyler Z. Mohr, 3100 block of Hamlin Street, Racine, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500 and $5,000), possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keri L. Monheim
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keri L. Monheim, 100 South Pine Street, Burlington, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), uttering a forgery.
Derreece C. Perkins
Derreece C. Perkins, 1300 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Angela C. Phelps
Angela C. Phelps, Indianapolis, IN, forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500 and $10,000), felony personal identity theft (financial gain), theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Zyshonne Z. Tyson
Zyshonne Z. Tyson, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, first degree sexual assault of a child by use of threat of force or violence.
Trayvion D. Weaver
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trayvion D. Weaver, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, obstructing an officer.
Vittorio P. Campbell
Vittorio P. Campbell, Orland Park, IL, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Delicia M. New
Delicia M. New, 1200 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Crystal Osborne
Crystal Osborne, 1900 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Adam J. Pulido
Adam J. Pulido, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Brian V. Smith
Brian V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zyairra L. Williams
Zyairra L. Williams, 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Carlos M. Saldivar
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Carlos M. Saldivar, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, operating without a license.
