RACINE — A 19-year-old Racine man was charged after he allegedly took sexual pictures of a 4-year-old boy and touched him inappropriately.
Austin T. Winch, 19, of the 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, is charged with first-degree sexual assault, sexual contact with a child under age 13.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 22, a Racine Police Department investigator responded to the 3800 block of Green Street regarding a possible sexual assault of a child. The complainant reported a teen took a picture of her 4-year-old son’s private parts and touched him.
The caller said the suspect’s family were outside, threatening the complainant. She said she was looking through her cell phone photos and saw a photo of her son’s private parts that was taken on July 22.
She said she saw the photo because her son uses her old phone, and the two share iCloud storage. She said her son said Winch showed him how to take the photograph. He also said Winch touched his genitals and butt and took a picture of him naked using his mother’s cell phone.
The 4-year-old could not tell her when this happened, but said it was when he was at his grandmother’s house. The complainant said she knows Winch from being a neighborhood teen who plays and wrestles with the kids.
Winch’s cell phone was searched and no nude photos were found.
On July 26, the child was interviewed and said that Winch touched his genitals through his pants while his babysitter was in the other room playing a video game.