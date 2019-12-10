You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Worried about burglaries this holiday season? Racine Police offer tips on how to protect your property
1 comment
Security for the season

Worried about burglaries this holiday season? Racine Police offer tips on how to protect your property

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Burglaries and thefts have reached “historic lows” in the City of Racine in recent years. The Racine Police Department wants to keep it that way.

As part of the RPD’s “focused burglary reduction effort,” that has been going on since 2014, police released a handful of tips, information and advice this week about how you can protect your property from burglars and thieves.

  • Nationally, burglaries of homes are more common during the day, when homes are more likely to be empty.
  • Most burglary suspects are not professionals. They often are considered “crimes of opportunity.”
  • Unlocked homes and vehicles (especially those parked in shopping areas or neighborhoods) are more likely to be broken into than those which are kept locked. “Remember to close and lock all windows, doors, car doors and garage doors.”
  • While shopping, especially around the holidays, the Racine Police Department advises keeping purchases stored in your vehicle’s trunk out of site “to avoid the open display of packages.”
  • Don’t place expensive electronics out in the open, such as under a Christmas tree.
  • Make sure window air conditioners are secured. If they are loose or have gaps, they are easier to be removed to gain access into a home.
  • If possible, put lights on a timer so that they are automatically turned on when your home is unoccupied to deter break-ins.
  • “Uncollected mail and newspapers is a clear indicator that a residence is unoccupied,” the Police Department said. “Remember to collect newspapers and mail, or have such deliveries placed on hold if you will be away from home for an extended period of time.”
  • If you are having a “big ticket” item delivered to your home, such as a large television or computer, break down the boxes or turn them inside out when you discard them.

For more tips, go to: cityofracine.org/Police/BurglaryPreventionTips/

As always, the Racine Police Department encourages citizens to report suspicious activity or people by contacting police at 262-886-2300, or by calling 911 during an emergency.

Anonymous tipsters can also contact contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News