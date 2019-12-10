Worried about burglaries this holiday season? Racine Police offer tips on how to protect your property

RACINE — Burglaries and thefts have reached “historic lows” in the City of Racine in recent years. The Racine Police Department wants to keep it that way.
As part of the RPD’s “focused burglary reduction effort,” that has been going on since 2014, police released a handful of tips, information and advice this week about how you can protect your property from burglars and thieves.
- Nationally, burglaries of homes are more common during the day, when homes are more likely to be empty.
- Most burglary suspects are not professionals. They often are considered “crimes of opportunity.”
- Unlocked homes and vehicles (especially those parked in shopping areas or neighborhoods) are more likely to be broken into than those which are kept locked. “Remember to close and lock all windows, doors, car doors and garage doors.”
- While shopping, especially around the holidays, the Racine Police Department advises keeping purchases stored in your vehicle’s trunk out of site “to avoid the open display of packages.”
- Don’t place expensive electronics out in the open, such as under a Christmas tree.
- Make sure window air conditioners are secured. If they are loose or have gaps, they are easier to be removed to gain access into a home.
- If possible, put lights on a timer so that they are automatically turned on when your home is unoccupied to deter break-ins.
- “Uncollected mail and newspapers is a clear indicator that a residence is unoccupied,” the Police Department said. “Remember to collect newspapers and mail, or have such deliveries placed on hold if you will be away from home for an extended period of time.”
- If you are having a “big ticket” item delivered to your home, such as a large television or computer, break down the boxes or turn them inside out when you discard them.
For more tips, go to: cityofracine.org/Police/BurglaryPreventionTips/
As always, the Racine Police Department encourages citizens to report suspicious activity or people by contacting police at 262-886-2300, or by calling 911 during an emergency.
Anonymous tipsters can also contact contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Juan J DeLuna
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juan J DeLuna, 1500 block of Prospect Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Patrick J Hagarty
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Patrick J Hagarty, 2400 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Enous N Anderson
Enous N Anderson, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Emma D Davis
Emma D Davis, 2000 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5 and 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeromy Donald Finke
Jeromy Donald Finke, Campbellsport, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of THC.
Akeem W First
Akeem W First, 1500 block of South Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), deliver of amphetamine, imitation of controlled substance.
Darrell J Gunn
Darrell J Gunn, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jacquelyn S Lynch
Jacquelyn S Lynch, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, concealing stolen firearm, possession of THC.
Eric G Otto Jr.
Eric G Otto Jr., 1400 block of Merganser Lane, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Michelle Lauren Smith
Michelle Lauren Smith, 3300 block of Shorewood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher J Back
Christopher J Back, 10200 block of Root River Drive, Caledonia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violation of injunction (harassment).