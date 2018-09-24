RACINE COUNTY — In light of last week’s workplace shootings — one at a Middleton software company in which a gunman wounded four and was killed on Wednesday, and one at a drug-store distribution center in Maryland on Thursday, in which a gun-wielding woman killed three people, wounded three others and killed herself — more people are again thinking of workplace safety.
Since 2013, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has provided active-shooter training, which originally began as part of a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction mandate to schools throughout the state.
Since then, the Sheriff’s Office has provided hundreds of presentations throughout the county, including schools, faith-based organizations, public facilities and private entities.
Soon after, however, the Sheriff’s Office recognized that the problem was not isolated to schools, and implemented a wider approach, providing training to the greater community.
The Sheriff’s Office is one of the law enforcement agencies in Racine County that offers workplace active shooter training to area businesses. Recently, deputies provided the training program at Twin Disc.
Other county law enforcement entities providing training are the City of Burlington, Caledonia, Racine, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant police departments.
“The Sheriff’s Office realizes that a resilient and educated community is the best defense against these types of incidents,” said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. “Therefore, these types of proactive-approach trainings have become a priority and we are looking to expand our efforts in the near future.”
Training approach
The Sheriff’s Office training, which has been conducted by division commanders Capt. James Weidner and Capt. Dan Adams over the past five years, usually involve a face-to-face meeting, followed by:
- A site walk and security assessment in which deputies will identify potential security improvements or corners.
- An active shooter/killing presentation that focuses on defining what an active shooter is and is not, lessons learned from previous incidents, statistics, what to expect, what can be done, and the options-based approach, including the Run, Hide, Fight model.
- Follow-up meetings to discuss concerns and or potential drills related to active killing events.
The Sheriff’s Office said it has been inundated by requests over the years, which are generally scheduled by word of mouth.
Although the Sheriff’s Office does not advocate or endorse any private entity or approach, they do endorse an-option based approach, including Run, Hide, Fight. This means a person should try to Run from an active shooting first, Hide from the shooter second, and as a last resort, Fight the shooter.
The Sheriff’s Office and other organizations will provides suggestions and guidance, but they generally do not dictate policy or procedures. They will also provide oversight and suggestions as relating to running drills, but will not coordinate or participate in drills.
The Sheriff’s Office has also implemented Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate training to schools throughout Racine County. ALICE is a private training program designed to train and inform schoolchildren of all ages and school staff.
“Taking a proactive approach by training businesses, schools and churches how to react to violence can save lives and is an absolute priority for me,” Schmaling said.
