Worker cleaning debris hit, killed on I-94 in Racine County

RAYMOND — A Freeway Service patrol employee who was clearing debris from the roadway on Interstate 94 was struck by a passing vehicle and later died from those injuries on Friday morning.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, at about 9:20 a.m. on Friday, the Freeway Service truck was traveling northbound on Interstate 94 near Seven Mile Road. The driver stopped, turned on his truck's emergency lights and exited the vehicle to remove debris from the road.
While the driver was outside the vehicle, he was struck by a passing semi-tractor and trailer unit. The injuries he sustained were fatal. The driver's name was not being released until family members are notified.
The semi-tractor and trailer and driver were later located in Ripon in Fond du Lac County. The investigation was ongoing as of Friday, the State Patrol reported.
In January 1998, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation initiated the Enhancement Freeway Patrol in Milwaukee County. It was operated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. Also, in June of that year, WisDOT established the Gateway Patrol program, which provided services along I-94 in Racine and Kenosha counties, and was operated by private towing services. In 2008, both of these programs were consolidated into one program and were renamed as the Freeway Service Team program.
Freeway Service Team members help clear traffic incidents, move disabled vehicles and manage other traffic hazards.
Today's mugshots: May 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Delvin S Hoard
Delvin S Hoard, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Donald K Patrick
Donald K Patrick, 4000 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
John M Reins Casper
John M Reins Casper, 7900 block of Greendale Avenue, Burlington, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob A Stroman
Jacob A Stroman, Chicago, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Elizabeth M Suwyn
Elizabeth M Suwyn, 3800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, failure to report to jail.
David M Thames
David M Thames, Grayslake, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Cruz C Tobias
Cruz C Tobias, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Kendal O Watson
Kendal O Watson, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, 700 block of Virginia Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
Chester Randolph III
Chester Randolph III, 2000 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey J McWhorter
Jeffrey (aka Darian Adams) J McWhorter, 2900 block of Waterview Creek, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 to 5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan L Dobs
Ryan L Dobs, Redgranite, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Michael A Conner
Michael A Conner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim.
Kevin M Francois
Kevin M Francois, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
