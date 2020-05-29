Worker cleaning debris hit, killed on I-94 in Racine County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAYMOND — A Freeway Service patrol employee who was clearing debris from the roadway on Interstate 94 was struck by a passing vehicle and later died from those injuries on Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, at about 9:20 a.m. on Friday, the Freeway Service truck was traveling northbound on Interstate 94 near Seven Mile Road. The driver stopped, turned on his truck's emergency lights and exited the vehicle to remove debris from the road.

While the driver was outside the vehicle, he was struck by a passing semi-tractor and trailer unit. The injuries he sustained were fatal. The driver's name was not being released until family members are notified.

The semi-tractor and trailer and driver were later located in Ripon in Fond du Lac County. The investigation was ongoing as of Friday, the State Patrol reported.