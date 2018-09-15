Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three women are facing felony charges for retail theft after allegedly attempting to steal upwards of $4,000 worth of clothing items from Kohl's department store on Friday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Police said they were called to Kohl's, 3075 Proprietors Place, at 11:21 a.m. on Friday after the three women reportedly ran away from store security, but officers arrested them as they approached a vehicle in the parking lot. Two of them allegedly resisted arrest and face an additional charge for that.

According to a news release, the women's names are Nicholette Glover, 24, Dimonique McPike, 23, and Shalonda Bradford, 27.

Woman out on bail reportedly steals unicorn pen, LED tweezers

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
4
7
3
2
2

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (St. Catherine's '14, Drake University '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture, politics and business for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps and loud music played quietly.

Load comments