MOUNT PLEASANT — Three women are facing felony charges for retail theft after allegedly attempting to steal upwards of $4,000 worth of clothing items from Kohl's department store on Friday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Police said they were called to Kohl's, 3075 Proprietors Place, at 11:21 a.m. on Friday after the three women reportedly ran away from store security, but officers arrested them as they approached a vehicle in the parking lot. Two of them allegedly resisted arrest and face an additional charge for that.
According to a news release, the women's names are Nicholette Glover, 24, Dimonique McPike, 23, and Shalonda Bradford, 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I’m in no way excusing these “ladies”. Glad they were caught. But, let’s be real, if you take “$4,000 worth of clothing” that’s basically like taking $100 after all the sales. Kohl’s does a good job of marking the tag prices high and then everything is 40-70% off. They probably each stole a new outfit. I jest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.