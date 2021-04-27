Woman's attempt to get out of jail for medical reasons fails

RACINE — A woman facing a murder charge and a September trial went before the court on Monday to ask for reduced bail due to ill health.

Angela Scheit, 40, argued that her health was worsening and she needed out of custody to address her medical situation.

Judge Timothy Boyle denied the request, noting there was no information from the Racine County Jail indicating the defendant’s health concerns were worsening.

The victim’s family members — who were in court — objected to the requested bail reduction.

Case history

Scheit was arrested in December 2019 and charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Victor Perez.

According to the criminal complaint, Scheit does not deny shooting Perez, but she claimed it was in self-defense.

Scheit and Perez met on Facebook the month before his death.

She claimed he was initially loving but with time became violent and controlling.

In interviews with police, Scheit indicated that she had become trapped in an abusive relationship with Perez.