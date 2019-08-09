{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A 48-year-old woman with at least 17 criminal convictions on her record was charged after she allegedly stabbed a man in the leg in an apartment early Friday morning.

Denise Kay Williams, of the 700 block of Villa Street, has been charged with first-degree reckless injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

911 was called just after 1 a.m. Friday after the manager of an apartment on the 1900 block of Washington Avenue heard a woman screaming to have someone call the police.

Police reported finding a man in a second-floor apartment “bleeding heavily from the leg” and finding a kitchen knife on the floor nearby.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Williams was identified as the alleged aggressor and was found in an apartment on the first floor of the building. When she was arrested, Williams’ clothes allegedly had multiple blood stains.

Williams’ criminal history dates back to at least 1991, when she was convicted for criminal damage to property. Since, she has been convicted of battery at least seven times and theft twice and first-degree recklessly endangering safety once.

After being convicted for first-degree recklessly endangering in March 2016, she remained incarcerated until Nov. 10, 2017.

At an initial appearance Friday, Williams’ cash bond was set at $500. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments