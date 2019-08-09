RACINE — A 48-year-old woman with at least 17 criminal convictions on her record was charged after she allegedly stabbed a man in the leg in an apartment early Friday morning.
Denise Kay Williams, of the 700 block of Villa Street, has been charged with first-degree reckless injury.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed a correctional officer in the head with a pen while being booked at the Racine County Jail, according …
According to a criminal complaint:
911 was called just after 1 a.m. Friday after the manager of an apartment on the 1900 block of Washington Avenue heard a woman screaming to have someone call the police.
Police reported finding a man in a second-floor apartment “bleeding heavily from the leg” and finding a kitchen knife on the floor nearby.
Williams was identified as the alleged aggressor and was found in an apartment on the first floor of the building. When she was arrested, Williams’ clothes allegedly had multiple blood stains.
Williams’ criminal history dates back to at least 1991, when she was convicted for criminal damage to property. Since, she has been convicted of battery at least seven times and theft twice and first-degree recklessly endangering safety once.
After being convicted for first-degree recklessly endangering in March 2016, she remained incarcerated until Nov. 10, 2017.
At an initial appearance Friday, Williams’ cash bond was set at $500. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.