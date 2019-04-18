CALEDONIA — A woman whose car had appeared to run out of gas allegedly tried to spit on a police officer who had stopped to help her.
Elizabeth Antoinette Zahnow, 30, of the 3300 block of LaSalle Street, has been charged with obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
Just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Caledonia police officer reported seeing Zahnow holding a gas can next to her vehicle in the rain. Her car was parked in the westbound lane of 6 Mile Road, near the intersection of Botting Road.
The officer pulled over to assist and helped her fill the gas tank, but the car still wouldn’t start.
The officer said he let Zahnow get out of the rain by sitting in the back of his squad car, at which point she repeatedly refused to tell the officer her name. Since she failed to provide her name, the officer reported that he placed Zahnow under arrest.
A second officer arrived to assist. Upon searching Zahnow’s purse, two alcoholic canned beverages were found, as well as a card with Zahnow’s name on it, allowing officers to learn her name. Upon carrying out a background check, the arresting officer saw that Zahnow was on probation and wasn’t allowed to possess alcohol.
As her purse was being searched, Zahnow allegedly threatened to spit on an officer. So, officers placed a mesh mask on her. While being transported away from the scene, Zahnow allegedly “kept trying to spit through the mesh netting of the spit mask,” according to the criminal complaint.
In July 2017, Zahnow was convicted of throw/discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor, which is a felony. Zahnow also has prior convictions for fraud, violent disorderly conduct and battery.
A pre-trial conference for Zahnow is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on May 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: April 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Devontia M. Cruse
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Devontia M. Cruse, 3300 block of 9th Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Donald Hutchison
Donald Hutchison, Milwaukee, telephone harassment, harassment -fear of death or great bodily harm.
Billy W. Martz
Billy W. Martz, 500 block of Randolph St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenzo R. Pritchard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kenzo R. Pritchard, 4800 block of N. Green Bay Road, Racine, battery to school district officers, disorderly conduct.
Megan L. Reed
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Megan L. Reed, 4000 block of Pierce Blvd., Racine, theft, criminal damage to property.
Ryan T. Thornton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ryan T. Thornton, 4000 block of 19th St., Racine, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.
Jekanterina Dvilevicius
Jekanterina Dvilevicius, 1200 block of N. Main St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Shawn K. Goodloe
Shawn K. Goodloe, 3200 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David L. Luckett Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L. Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian K. Robinson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brian K. Robinson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Kaleb S. Satterwhite
Kaleb S. Satterwhite, 1100 block of Jefferson St., Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Cerrell D. Walker
Cerrell D. Walker, 1400 block of Washington Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Elizabeth A. Zahnow
Elizabeth A. Zahnow, 3300 block of La Salle St., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
