CALEDONIA — A woman whose car had appeared to run out of gas allegedly tried to spit on a police officer who had stopped to help her.

Elizabeth Antoinette Zahnow, 30, of the 3300 block of LaSalle Street, has been charged with obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

Just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Caledonia police officer reported seeing Zahnow holding a gas can next to her vehicle in the rain. Her car was parked in the westbound lane of 6 Mile Road, near the intersection of Botting Road.

The officer pulled over to assist and helped her fill the gas tank, but the car still wouldn’t start.

The officer said he let Zahnow get out of the rain by sitting in the back of his squad car, at which point she repeatedly refused to tell the officer her name. Since she failed to provide her name, the officer reported that he placed Zahnow under arrest.

A second officer arrived to assist. Upon searching Zahnow’s purse, two alcoholic canned beverages were found, as well as a card with Zahnow’s name on it, allowing officers to learn her name. Upon carrying out a background check, the arresting officer saw that Zahnow was on probation and wasn’t allowed to possess alcohol.

As her purse was being searched, Zahnow allegedly threatened to spit on an officer. So, officers placed a mesh mask on her. While being transported away from the scene, Zahnow allegedly “kept trying to spit through the mesh netting of the spit mask,” according to the criminal complaint.

In July 2017, Zahnow was convicted of throw/discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor, which is a felony. Zahnow also has prior convictions for fraud, violent disorderly conduct and battery.

A pre-trial conference for Zahnow is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on May 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

