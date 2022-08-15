Woman who says she was defending herself pleads guilty to reduced charges in shooting death of partner

RACINE — A woman who claimed she shot her allegedly abusive partner in self-defense pleaded guilty to reduced charges on Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the December 2019 shooting death of Victor Perez, who was 45 at the time of his death.

The defendant was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

A sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 22.

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Villa Street on the report of a man who had been shot.

“He was going to kill me,” Scheit, then 38, told investigators, according to a criminal complaint. “I had no choice.”

In interviews with police, Scheit indicated that she was trapped in an abusive relationship with Perez, whom she had met the month before on Facebook.

“Initially he was loving,” Scheit told police, according to the complaint, but then he “became controlling and violent.

The complaint continued: “She stated she did not want to be with him, and did not want him to move in (with her on Villa Street), but that he threatened to burn her house down if she did not let him move into the house.” Police said that Scheit later said she shot Perez after the two got into an argument over a notification on Scheit’s phone that “infuriated him.”

He took several steps toward her, she told the police, and that’s when she shot him twice in the chest, according to the criminal complaint.