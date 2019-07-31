RAYMOND —The woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday at the Raymond-Norway border has been identified.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne identified the woman at 61-year-old Susan Mazza, of Tarpon Springs, Florida.
The crash happened around 5:41 p.m. Monday, just south of the intersection of Highway 45 and Seven Mile Road. According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release, callers reported that one of the drivers was trapped in her car but conscious, and the other vehicle was on its roof with the driver inside unconscious.
First responders attempted life-saving measures on Mazza, the driver of the vehicle on its roof; however, she died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The 36-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was extricated and taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that the 36-year-old woman who had been transported remained in the hospital with serious injuries.
Today's mugshots: July 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bryan R. Hickman
Bryan R. Hickman, 6500 block of Ranger Drive, Mount Pleasant, theft of movable property (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Charles A. House
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Charles A. House, 1000 block of 11th Avenue, Racine, imitation of controlled substance, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics.
James J. Mack
James J. Mack, 1900 block of Four Mile Road, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Daquan T. McCray
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daquan T. McCray, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, felony theft from person or corpse, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, robbery, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Dasia M. McCray
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dasia M. McCray, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, hit and run causing injury.
Jose M. Rojas Medina
Jose M. Rojas Medina, 4300 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Anita A. Webb
Anita A. Webb, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, threat to a law enforcement officer, threat to judge, threat to prosecutor, threat of bodily harm to attorney.
Kentrell B. Burrage
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kentrell B. Burrage, 3600 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Kristopher L. Craigmiles
Kristopher L. Craigmiles, Milwaukee, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Delnor G. Foster
Delnor G. Foster, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting an officer.
Daniel T. Kramer
Daniel T. Kramer, Lake Geneva, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance , possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brett D. Voss
Brett D. Voss, 8400 block of Big Bend Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.