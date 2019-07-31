{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND —The woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday at the Raymond-Norway border has been identified. 

Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne identified the woman at 61-year-old Susan Mazza, of Tarpon Springs, Florida. 

The crash happened around 5:41 p.m. Monday, just south of the intersection of Highway 45 and Seven Mile Road. According to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release, callers reported that one of the drivers was trapped in her car but conscious, and the other vehicle was on its roof with the driver inside unconscious.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on Mazza, the driver of the vehicle on its roof; however, she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The 36-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was extricated and taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that the 36-year-old woman who had been transported remained in the hospital with serious injuries.

