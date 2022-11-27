Woman who died after meeting with suspected predator at bar identified as Racine native

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The 55-year-old woman who died Nov. 22 after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar Nov. 17, where she was meeting with a man accused of being a Racine-based predator who steals from women he met through online dating, has been identified as Racine-native Kim "Raina" Mikulance, WTMJ-TV (TMJ4) reported.

Mikulance was described as a regular who loved performing karaoke at Powers on 10th, 1815 10th Ave., South Milwaukee. According to her obituary, Mikulance was a certified nursing assistant who had a passion for rescuing animals, particularly cats. She had four children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She grew up between Racine and Arizona before moving to Cudahy in 2015, where she resided at the time of her death. She died at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Burlington's Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, 625 Browns Lake Drive, handled funeral arrangements. A memorial service was held Saturday.

Timothy L. Olson, 52 is described as a "person of interest" in Mikulance's death. He was at the bar with the 55-year-old Mikulance when she fell suddenly unconscious; he left the bar soon after Mikulance's medical emergency began, a bartender told TMJ4.

Olson has been described as both a "victimizer" and "predator," and authorities advise anyone with information about his whereabouts to immediately call 911.

Olson's address, according to a court filing, is on the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue in Racine.

A Friday Facebook post from Racine Police Detective Nick Contreras that has been shared more than 2,300 times as of Sunday morning includes a picture of Olson and states "He's out there. He's around. He's in MKE and in bars and restaurants. He's walking. 911 is the appropriate number to call if you see him."

A statement Mikulance's family made to TMJ4 said "The details of that afternoon are still coming together slowly, and we plead that anyone who has any information regarding Timothy Olson — also known as Rico — or his whereabouts come forward, as he was the last person Kim was with before her medical emergency. No woman should live in fear, or have their life taken in such a horrific manner at the hands of another person ... We ask that you continue to be vigilant and keep our family in your prayers."

In addition to "Rico," Olson also allegedly uses the following aliases:

Russel Tijerina

Rullsee Tijerina

Timothy Wilson

Olson is approximately 6’3” and weighs around 250 pounds. Olson has a warrant for five counts of felony personal ID theft-financial gain out of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The Racine Police Department is asking those with information to contact Detective Contreras of the Investigations Unit by calling 414-378-6734. Those who wish to share information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers by using the p3 app or calling 262-636-9330.

Safety According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, those considering using an online dating site or app should research any warnings about the service before signing up for an account. If you are contacted by an online suitor, take it slowly. Ask questions and look for inconsistent answers. Also, check the person’s photo using the “search by image” option in a search engine — if the same picture shows up with a different name, that’s a red flag. It is possible that you are being targeted for a romance scam if your online love interest: Claims to be from the United States but is currently “traveling,” “deployed with the military,” or “working overseas.”

Professes love for you almost instantly.

Asks you to leave the dating site and communicate by email or instant messages.

Requests that you send personal information including Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers.

Asks you to cash checks for him/her.

Makes excuses for not meeting in person, such as last-minute financial, medical, or family emergencies.

Asks you to send money by wire transfer. Never wire money to someone you do not know or have not met in person.