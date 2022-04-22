Woman throws shot glass at bar's TV: Caledonia Police roundup

CALEDONIA — From Wednesday, April 13 to Tuesday, April 19, the Caledonia Police Department handled 398 calls for service. Calls included 118 traffic stops, two OWIs, both first offenses, and six crashes. Two of those crashes were car versus deer, one was a truck vs. the Five Mile Bridge. Here are some of the other “highlights” of the week, as provided by the Caledonia Police Department.

April 13, 2:45 p.m., at a bar on Douglas Avenue: An angry and reportedly intoxicated woman threw a shot glass at a television and broke the screen. The woman and her companion left in an Uber. An officer arrived and watched the security footage of the incident. A bartender was able to identify the subject and the bar owner requested payment for the damage.

Law enforcement made contact with the man and woman, and the woman was unable to recall the incident. The man was able to respond to the bar and pay for the damages. The owner was satisfied with the results.

April 16, 9:15 p.m. at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road: Officers responded for a fire in the Alpaca pen. The small, 10 foot by 30 foot structure for the alpaca’s hay light had melted the roof of the structure, causing it to drip onto the hay and catch fire. The damage was minimal to the structure, officers said.

April 17, 12:06 a.m., 5300 block of Highway 31: A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. Upon approach of the vehicle, an officer could smell the odor of intoxicants and marijuana. The officer observed the driver attempting to hide a bottle of suspected alcohol between his leg and the center console of the vehicle. The driver went through Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and passed, but his vehicle was searched because of the marijuana odor.

Several individual packages of dispensary-bought THC were located along with a loaded gun. The driver was taken to the jail for bail jumping, felon in possession of a firearm and drug-related recommended charges.

April 18, 2:12 a.m., 5100 block of Four Mile Road: Officers responded to a car-versus-pole crash. Residents stated the pole was down and wires were on the car. They had been able to speak with the occupant, but he fled the scene prior to arrival of police. After We Energies responded and secured a safer scene, officers were able to access the car and observed a man’s wallet and fresh blood inside. The area was searched, but the operator was unable to be located.

Six hours later, a resident advised a soaking wet man had come to the resident’s door an hour before and asked for help. The man was located a short time later and taken into custody. The man, identified as Clinton J. Gumieny, 46, from Muskego, was transported for medical attention due to his leg injury and exposure. An X-ray revealed a 4-inch metal capsule was inside his body. The capsule was passed and found to be containing methamphetamine. Gumieny was brought to jail once he was medically cleared.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0